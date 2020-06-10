Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone would outperform other SD 865-powered handsets

Lenovo has been teasing its upcoming gaming-centric smartphone for months now and based on respected leakster Digital Chat station, the handset is because of launch someday in July. More excitingly he says it would outperform other Snapdragon 865-powered handsets.

The tipster speculates that it would function a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 865 SoC or that the additional processing will stem from improved cooling. Previous reviews had it that Qualcomm will not be releasing a Plus model this yr, so odds are it is going to be the latter.

The Legion gaming phone is rumored to have a alrge heatsink in addition to an energetic cooling fan. Cooling is essential in at this time’s powerhouse smartphones operating high-clocked CPUs and GPUs, so we imagine it could actually make a distinction, even in comparatively brief exams like artificial benchmarks.

Anyway, the remainder of the publish is only a reminder of what the phone is already confirmed to have – 90Hz show, 90W quick charging, stereo loudspeakers, linear vibrating motor for superior haptics, two USB-C ports and temperature management sensors.

Source (in Chinese)