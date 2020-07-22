Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone has a pop-up selfie cam on its side

Lenovo has revealed its initially gaming phone, the Legion Phone Duel, and I have actually got to address its most intriguing function in advance: the pop-up selfie cam that’s ingrained along the phone’s side, much like the reports in May recommended. Given that most popular video games are played in landscape mode, it’s a sensible location for the cam to be considering that it makes sure that your palm will not obscure the lens if you’re video chatting or live-streaming throughout a video game.

The pop-up cam is a 20- megapixel sensing unit with an f/2.2 aperture and an 81.7- degree field of vision. This may not result in the very best selfies or video quality, and it isn’t a perfect place for taking a fastselfie Lenovo supplied adequate space in the cam’s enclosure to consist of a status light for the cam, like what the majority of laptop computers include.

That stated, the Legion gaming phone isn’t a laptop computer, and although I can imagine a couple of usage cases where it ‘d can be found in useful to have a side- installed selfie cam on a phone, I’ll confess that I ‘d dislike to be seen taking a selfie with thisphone The rear cam selection lies right in the middle of the phone’s behind, which isn’t the most hassle-free place either. Nevertheless, gaming phones have actually ended up being a play ground for intriguing functions like these, so I want to provide Lenovo credit for attempting something brand-new here.

The Legion Phone Duel (or the Legion Phone Pro, as it’s contacted China, where it will launch initially this month) includes the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, as much as 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With this chipset, it’s likewise a 5G-ready phone that can benefit from the sub-6GHz spectrum. Lenovo has likewise crammed in double vibration motors that it states will make video games feel more immersive, in addition to ultrasonic touch-sensitive sensing units so you can map what would usually be on- screen virtual buttons to the edge of the phone itself, simulating the feel of a genuine controller.

Like the Asus ROG Phone II, the Legion Phone Duel has several USB-C ports, with one at the bottom of the phone when kept in picture mode and another opposite the pop-up selfie cam on theside You can utilize either to charge the phone, however surprisingly, you can rapidly charge the phone’s two 2,500 mAh internal batteries in around 30 minutes by plugging USB-C cable televisions into both ports. It may look silly, however a minimum of you’ll be powered up rapidly.

Now for the problem: Lenovo does not have strategies to launch this phone in the United States. It’s preceding to China in July, then to choose markets in Asia, Latin America, and the EMEA areas (Europe, Middle East, Africa). That is a little bit frustrating to hear because, honestly, I believe all of us are worthy of a phone that has the words “Stylish Outside” and “Savage Inside” lasered onto its back.