Lenovo ZA470006US Tab E10, 10.1″ WXGA Touchscreen, Snapdragon 210, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Android 8.1, Black (Renewed)



Price: $109.00

The Lenovo Tab E10 is a fun tablet with the family in mind. Its thin and light profile delivers a surprisingly solid multimedia experience, thanks to an HD display and dual front speakers. The Tab E10 is a tanstic tablet that provides fun for the entire family.

Enjoy a sold visual experience with the 10″ HD display, which gives your photos and movies a vibrant feel that you’ll want to share with the entire family.

Immerse yourself in a booming sound reminiscent of the cinema. The dual front speakers and Dolby Atmos support brings the theater right to your home.

Someone other than you using your device? The Tab E10 makes user sharing a breeze, each with their own dedicated profile, interface, and storage.

This tablet is equipped with Android Oreo, which means a large assortment of apps, more storage out of the box, and much improved performance for an entry-level tablet.