Lenovo Thinkpad E590 15.6″ HD Business Laptop (Intel Quad Core i5-8265U, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB PCIe 3.0(x4) NVMe SSD M.2 SSD) Type-C, HDMI, Ethernet, Webcam, Windows 10 Professional

Product Description

Simple. Powerful. Compatible. The ThinkPad E590 offers the simplicity of Windows 10. It’s port rich for all of your peripherals, including USB Type-C, and is powered by 8th Gen Intel processors delivering faster performance.

The ThinkPad E590 makes maintenance easy, too. It’s reliable—as shown by the series of rigorous tests it undergoes against shocks, drops, and other extremes and gaining itself the MIL-STD-810G military certification—and secure, thanks to its dTPM 2.0 chip.

Display

15.6″ HD(1366×768) Display

14.0″ FHD (1920×1080) Anti-Glare LED backlight 220 nits 16:9 Aspect Ratio 400:1 Contrast Ratio

Processor

Whiskey Lake-U CPU: Intel Quad Core i5-8265U 1.6 GHz (Turbo 3.90 GHz, 4 Cores 8 Threads, 6MB SmartCache)

Intel Quad Core i5-8250U 1.60 GHz Processor (Max Turbo 3.40 GHz, 4 cores 8 threads, 6MB SmartCache)

Graphics

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Storage

Upgarde to 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Upgraded to 512GB SSD

Memory

Upgarde to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Upgraded to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Networking

Intel 9260 11ac, 2×2 + BT5.0 Combo

Intel Wireless 8265ac (2×2) + Bluetooth v4.1

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

Battery

3-cell, 45 WHr Li-ion

3-cell 24 WHr + 3-cell 24 WHr Li-Ion

Dimensions (WxDxH)

9.9″ x 14.5″ x 0.8″

13.25″ x 9.15″ x 0.79″

Weight

4.7 lb

3.63 lb

Keyboard

NON-Backlit Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard

Webcam

HD webcam 720p

HD webcam 720p

Security

TPM 2.0

TPM 2.0

right side

USB 2.0 Type-A

RJ-45

Micro SD Reader

Ports



left side

USB Type-C (Power Port)

HDMI

USB Type 3.0

USB Type 3.0

Headphone + Microphone Combo Jack

Ready for business

Maximize productivity while ensuring the best value with the business-ready ThinkPad E590 laptop. Essential performance and ThinkPad durability combine with a slew of security features, sleek design, and standardized connectivity to give your business what it needs to get ahead.

The best Windows yet

Windows 10 delivers faster start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done across multiple devices

Built to take it

Passing United States Military Standard, the ThinkPad E590 has gained MIL-STD-810G military certification.

The Power to Perform

The ThinkPad E590 has Intel Core i5-8265U processor delivers plentiful power in a compact package and features a burst speed of up to 3.9 GHz.

A sleek design, smart metallic construction, and high performance ensure the ThinkPad E590 laptop is the perfect choice for professionals who take technology seriously. This SMB device boasts powerful Intel CPUs, dual storage drive options, and AMD discrete graphics availability. Plus, robust security features keep your data safe.

RAM: 16GB DDR4 RAM; Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, Professional Installation Service included)

15.6-Inch Anti-Glare (1366×768) Display with Front Facing HD Webcam | Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Supports external digital monitor via HDMI or USB Type-C; Supports dual independent display; Max resolution: 1920×1080 (HDMI)@60Hz

Whiskey Lake-U CPU: Intel Quad Core i5-8265U 1.6 GHz (Turbo 3.90 GHz, 4 Cores 8 Threads, 6MB SmartCache)

Intel 9260 11ac, 2×2 + BT5.0 Combo | HD Webcam

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit – Ideal for Home, Professionals, Small business, School Education