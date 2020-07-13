Lenovo teases 144 Hz screen for the Legion gaming phone, leaked video reveals core specs

The Lenovo Legion will be formally revealed on July 22, for now the business is heating up the crowd with a couple of option teasers– the newest promotes the benefits of a 144 Hz screen forgaming Not rather main, however a leaked video deals the very first peek at Legion OS, which is based upon Lenovo’s ZUI 12 (itself based upon Android 10).

First, here’s the main teaser. The Legion brand name is focused on gaming hardware– from desktops through devices and now phones too. And as you can think of 144 Hz display screens are a typical style amongst the brand name’s items for the increased clearness in busy video games.

Official teaser for Legion’s 144 Hz screen • A screenshot from the leaked video, revealing the specs

The video reveals an Avengers- themed wallpapers together with a widget that reveals CPU and GPU clock speeds. There’s a specs screen in the settings, which reveals some unexpected options.

The chipset is identified as simply “Snapdragon 865” although it needs to be the much faster Plus variation. But have a look at the RAM– just 6 GB of LPDDR5. Gaming phones like to extol things such as RAM capability more than many. The storage isn’t substantial either, 128 GB of UFS 3.0.

Lenovo has actually hinted that there will be a more capable Pro edition of the phone, so this would be the vanilla design. The Pro is anticipated to be geared up with 16 + 512 GB memory (UFS 3.1 to boot).

There are some outstanding specs here, though. Like the 90 W quick charging, which will be included on all Legion phones. On this phone it will be charging a 5,000 mAh battery.

The double speakers with 65 mm chauffeurs need to produce rocking noise. It will be assisted by the uEngine with double direct motors for haptic feedback. And then there’s the 144 Hz revitalize rate, naturally, paired with 270 Hz touch tasting rate so that the phone can respond to your inputs as rapidly as possible.

Source (in Chinese)|Via