Lenovo Tab P11 Pro unveiled with 11.5″ OLED display, Tab M10 HD kids tablet joins it

Lenovo presented 2 tablets– one premium and one for kids– plus a brand-new wise clock today. Let’s start with the high-end slate, which the business refers to as its “most powerful and premium consumer Android tablet”.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is constructed around an 11.5″ OLED display with 2,560 x 1,600 px resolution (16:10 element ratio). This tablet targets audio-visual quality with HDR10 and Dolby Vision assistance. On the audio front, there are 4 JBL speakers, which boast big 2.5 cc chambers and Dolby Atmos optimizations for cinematic surround noise.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset with 4/6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, plus a totally free microSD slot. The chip might not be the fastest, however it drinks power– the 8,600 mAh battery assures as much as 15 hours of use.

Lenovo uses a keyboard add-on with a touch pad, a folio case with an integrated kick stand and the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus– the Tab P11 Pro is indicated to contend with Apple's iPad Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ and Microsoft's Surface tablets.







The keyboard add-on, folio case with kickstand and the stylus

The Lenovo slate determines 7.7 mm at its thickest point and is constructed out of an aluminum alloy with a two-tone style on the back. Also here are 2 video cameras– 13MP routine …