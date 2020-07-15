Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3″ FHD Android Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Iron Grey, ZA5T0300US



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 22:08:29 UTC – Details)





Premium look & feel with metal back cover and slim, narrow bezels. Enjoy your favorite videos on the 10.3″ FHD display with TDDI technology

Fast and powerful Octa-Core processor with up to 2.3 GHz main frequency for quick performance

Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear + 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos

Kid’s Mode includes dedicated content for kids, with parent control and specialized eye protection. Bumpy environment and posture alerts also available

Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Dual Band, and Bluetooth 5.0