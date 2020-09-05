Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1″ Tablet, Android 9.0, 16GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZA4G0000US, Slate Black



The Lenovo Tab M10 (HD) is one impressive Android™ tablet – and made for the whole family! This impressive 10-inch tablet features an HD screen and two front speakers with Dolby Audio™ (plus a 3.5 mm audio jack) to make streaming videos, games, and other applications come to life. Packed with a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 429, quad-core, 2.0GHz processor, the Tab M10 offers 16GB memory and microSD™ card slot to add up to 256GB. It supports fast connection with true 2.4 GHz/5 GHz WiFi dual bands (WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth® 4.2, and a Micro USB port. Plus, you can put your mind at ease with the special kid’s mode, containing custom content and protection features so your children can use this Android™ tablet without the worry.

Thin, light, and ready to go when you are, the Tab M10 (HD) delivers up to 8 hours of video playback time on the 1280×800 resolution 10.1″ HD screen. Front and rear cameras let you take photos and connect with family and friends no matter where you are. And with facial recognition technology, you can unlock your device quickly and conveniently.

The Lenovo Tab M10 (HD) is one impressive family tablet; It is packed with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, quad core, 2.0 GHz and supports fast connection with true 2.4 GHz/5 GHz WiFi Dual bands

Inside lies an impressive 10.1” HD screen and dual front speakers for immersive entertainment impossibly contained within an extremely thin and light profile with rich sounds and visuals

Plus, make it truly family friendly by adding kids pack and stylish folio case so lend it to your child, worry free

This is one tablet you’ll want to pass around the house; Add up to 256 micro SD additional storage to have everything you need all on your tablet

A family friendly tablet with face recognition to unlock your tablet with multiple user profiles and pre loaded kids mode gives you peace of mind