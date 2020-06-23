Lenovo Smart Clock Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Lenovo is better known for the laptops and smartphones, but it addittionally makes several other products including tablets and wearables. The latest product from the organization brings Lenovo into a brand-new segment — smart home devices. The Lenovo Smart Clock costs Rs. 5,999, so that as the name suggests, it’s a digital clock that doubles up as a smart speaker and display. The smart features are thanks to use of Google Assistant.

While there are many smart speakers in the market, a good clock is just a somewhat new concept. This device competes with the recently launched Amazon Echo Show 5, offering exactly the same functionality as a voice assistant with the benefits of a little screen. We’ve spent time with the Lenovo Smart Clock, and here’s our review.

Lenovo Smart Clock design and specifications

While we expected more in terms of design from a ‘smart’ device, the Lenovo Smart Clock is very functional in its appearance, resembling the classic flip clocks we’ve seen in movies and Television shows. This being truly a device you’ll interact with, the leading of the Lenovo Smart Clock is just a screen, tilted slightly upwards for better visibility.

The top, bottom, and sides are fabric-wrapped, with just two physical buttons — in the shape of plus and minus symbols — for the quantity at the top. The bottom has rubber grips to keep the unit securely in position on a tabletop. On the whole, we like the understated and clean appearance of the device, with the fabric exterior adding a bit of sophistication to an item that discreetly gets its job done.

The right back of the Lenovo Smart Clock includes a socket for the included power adapter, a sliding switch to show off the microphones, and a USB Type-A port which can be used to charge devices such as for instance smartphones and wireless headphones. The official website states that the sales package includes the energy adapter for connecting to a wall socket, and a USB cable, but only the former was in the box of our review unit.

The Lenovo Smart Clock has a 4-inch 800×480-pixel IPS touch screen, which serves since the core of the ‘clock’ experience. Powering the device is just a MediaTek 8167S processor, plus a single 3W speaker and two passive radiators for sound. For connectivity, the Lenovo Smart Clock supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.

Lenovo Smart Clock features and performance

While we’ve largely only seen Google Assistant on smart speakers from Google it self, such as the Google Home and Google Nest Hub, there are certainly a handful of other manufacturers which make similar services and products. Lenovo even offers the Rs. 14,999 Smart Display available along with the Smart Clock in India, nevertheless the two function differently.

The smaller and much more affordable Lenovo Smart Clock does have a screen, but doesn’t have exactly the same visual impact as the Lenovo Smart Display or Google Nest Hub. The small screen is essentially meant to serve as a clock face. However, it will also show the weather, and allows you to track information and well as control media playback. You can also see directions for navigation, and pictures from your own Google Photos library. You can swipe across the screen to cycle between the clock face, alarm controls, and music (when something is playing), and in addition adjust the brightness as well as other settings in this manner.

All of those use cases of the screen worked as expected, and the Lenovo Smart Clock was able to plainly hear and execute voice commands provided that we were close enough to the unit. Naturally, you may also control other devices connected to your Google Assistant, and we could use ours to turn on a OnePlus TV and a Mi Air Purifier.

The device isn’t effective at hearing and properly understanding voice commands from as far away since the Google Home can, nonetheless it is meant to be used as a tabletop or bedside clock that you’d on average use when in the immediate vicinity of it. As a clock, the unit displays the full time clearly, and you will choose between a small number of interesting and well-designed clock faces.

In terms of functionality, the Lenovo Smart Clock is like as every other Google Assistant smart speaker, and can answer all kinds of questions and follow-ups. Think with this as a Google Home Mini, but with a little display that gives just a few more features when compared to a regular smart speaker. As such, we were satisfied with its abilities to act as a smart speaker and basic smart display.

We had the device connected to a personal Google account, and we could stream music using YouTube Music and Spotify. The Lenovo Smart Clock doesn’t always have a very large speaker, but we were impressed with how loud it was; at the highest volume, it was loud enough to be heard clearly in a small room. As such, it is suited to a bedroom, kitchen, or dining room.

Sound quality was not impressive, and we found the mid-range to be a bit too prominent and sharp. This is of course to ensure that voice responses from Google Assistant may be heard plainly, but it does affect the device’s power to serve as a very good music player. Listening to Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino, the bass was somewhat dull whilst the upper mid-range and highs were too harsh, resulting in audible sibilance.

Naturally, since there’s just one single speaker, there isn’t any stereo sound. The Lenovo Smart Clock might be fine for the sporadic music track, but it is best not considered if you want to actively utilize the device for music.

Verdict

The Lenovo Smart Clock is better used just as its name suggests, that’s, as a clock with some smart features. The implementation of Google Assistant is full-fledged, and the display may be used for a restricted number of functions beyond showing the time. While it does act as a speaker for both streaming media and Bluetooth devices, sound quality isn’t very good. It’s also somewhat expensive for what it includes, in our opinion.

If you’re in the market for a brand new bedside noisy alarms, it might be worth investing in the Lenovo Smart Clock for the additional smart functionality and capabilities it includes beyond being truly a clock. It’s a good way to get onto the smart devices bandwagon, as well as if you don’t use that smart functionality a whole lot, it’s still a functional and good-looking digital clock.

Affiliate links could be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.