Lenovo Sees Growth in Last Quarter as More People Work From Home

Lenovo, the world’s greatest maker of non-public computer systems, reported a deep hunch in fourth-quarter revenue resulting from disruptions brought on by the coronavirus disaster, though the consequence was much better than expectations.

Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing advised Reuters manufacturing was again on monitor and he expects to see year-on-year income development this quarter for its PC and sensible gadgets enterprise and its knowledge centre enterprise as extra individuals make money working from home completely.

He advised a separate briefing the corporate estimates that in two to a few years the whole addressable marketplace for PCs industry-wide could have elevated by 25 % to 30 %.

Net revenue tumbled 64 % in January-March to $43 million (roughly Rs. 325 crores) however was forward of a Refinitiv consensus estimate of $7.5 million (roughly Rs. 56.7 crores). Revenue slid 9.7 % to $10.6 billion (roughly Rs. 80,237 crores).

The stronger-than-expected outcomes lifted Lenovo shares, which had been up 5 % in Wednesday afternoon commerce.

Lenovo needed to shut down factories, together with a giant plant in Wuhan, the epicentre of China’s outbreak, resulting from measures to comprise the virus. At some factors, the corporate had in excessive circumstances, wanted to share workers with different corporations and ship workplace staff to work on meeting traces when manufacturing staff had been in quarantine.

“We have resumed 100 percent production in China,” Yang advised Reuters, though he famous that some elements had been nonetheless in brief provide.

Worldwide shipments of non-public computer systems tumbled 12.three % in the primary quarter of 2020, the sharpest fall since 2013 as a result of pandemic, analysis agency Gartner stated final month.

Lenovo took a 24.four % market share in PCs in the course of the quarter, forward of rivals HP and Dell which had 21.5 % and 19.7 % respectively, Gartner stated.

© Thomson Reuters 2020