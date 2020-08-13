Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend By Reuters

©Reuters Illustration picture of a Lenovo logo design
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group (HK:-RRB-, the world’s most significant PC maker, published a much better than anticipated quarterly profit on Thursday and stated it is catching chances emerging from remote working.
Lenovo reported a 31% dive in web profit for its very first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating a typical $10748 million price quote of 5 experts, according to Refinitiv information.
Revenue increased 7% to $133 billion.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be totally notified concerning …