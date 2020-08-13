Lenovo reported a 31% dive in web profit for its very first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating a typical $10748 million price quote of 5 experts, according to Refinitiv information.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group (HK:-RRB-, the world’s most significant PC maker, published a much better than anticipated quarterly profit on Thursday and stated it is catching chances emerging from remote working.

