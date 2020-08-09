Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6 FHD 1080P 144Hz IPS Gaming Laptop Intel 6-Core i7-9750H up to 4.5 GHz, 32GB RAM,2TB PCIe SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI, Win10 With EFUTURE 32GB USB Card



Price: $1,619.00

(as of Aug 09,2020 21:59:52 UTC – Details)



Efuture Buy sells computers with upgraded configurations. The manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB cache) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

RAM is upgraded to 2666Hz 32GB DDR4 (2 slots) memory for multitasking. Hard Drive is upgraded to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD provides massive storage space for huge files

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display,144 Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness for breathtakingly immersive gameplay on the go. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

White backlighting keyboard offers 100% anti-ghosting, less than 1 ms response time, and 4 mm key side so you never miss a strike. Legion Coldfront brings the latest technique for cooler system temperatures.

The Legion Triple Display Support System utilizes HDMI 2.0, MiniDisplay, and Type-C ports, allowing the Legion Y540 to connect up to three displays simultaneously for an explosively powerful gaming experience. 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x Kensington Wedge Lock slot, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm microphone/headphone combo, 1x NOVO hole With EFUTURE 32GB USB Card