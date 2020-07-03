Lenovo Legion unboxed on camera, new teaser reveals dual linear vibration motors

Lenovo’s gaming phone is set to be announced this month and with the newest teaser from the company, we learn it’ll feature dual-haptic motors for a more immersive gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion uses dual x-axis linear motors which should add new depths to in-game vibrating feedback.

At once, Sparrow News offers a short (and low-res) video of the Lenovo Legion phone being unboxed. We don’t get to see much of the device itself, save yourself for the its straight back, but we do get yourself a nice go through the phone’s cool new packaging. It appears like the larger box is a kit intended for the media, or possibly a more expensive bundle edition of the Legion phone.

The smaller box inside holds the device and splitting up two of the flaps of the box creates a dramatic unboxing experience that you could say mirrors the phone’s unique form factor and design.

The Lenovo Legion smartphone will be announced sometime this month as teased by the company. The phone includes a landscape-dominant design with center-placed dual cameras, and a pop-up selfie module that sticks out of the long edge of the phone. The phone may also be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ (overclocked) and feature integrated active cooling.









Lenovo Legion doesn’t appear to be any other smartphone on the market

A 90Hz refresh rate display is on the cards as well, and rumors have pointed to aid for 90W fast charging. There may also be two USB-C ports and temperature get a grip on sensors.

Source • Via