Lenovo Legion stops by AnTuTu, reveals FHD+ display

The Lenovo Legion is coming sometime this month now a new AnTuTu database entry offers even more information about it.

The model amount of the devices tested is L79031. Based on the newest benchmark result, it unveiled that the Legion can come with a 2340 x 1080 px resolution display. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage shown.

Source: AnTuTu on Weibo

What’s interesting about the Lenovo Legion is that it seems with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. The high-performance cluster here is clocked at 3.09GHz (normally clocked at 2.84GHz. This could likely be the rumored Snapdragon 865 Plus, but we still don’t have any official word from Qualcomm.

The Lenovo Legion scored 648,871 points overall. According to AnTuTu, CPU performance of the newest Lenovo phone is about just like the Snapdragon 865, but there is a 13% improvement in GPU performance, which would sound right for a game-centric smartphone. With a UX score so high, AnTuTu speculates that the display could have a 144Hz refresh rate.

Based on the scores, AnTuTu believes that the newest smartphone uses the new LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage – again quite reasonable selections for a top of the line gaming device.









Lenovo Legion as unveiled by leaked promo materials

The Lenovo Legion includes a dual camera setup centered in the middle of the trunk of the device, and it will use an interface designed for landscape mode use. Even the selfie pop-up mechanism will slide out from the long-edge of the phone.

The Legion was rumored to support 90W fast charging, use dual linear vibration motors, and certainly will come with two USB-C ports.

