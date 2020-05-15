Lenovo Legion Phone will be all about horizontal experience, teaser reveals

Lenovo’s first gaming telephone below the Legion model has been the topic of an extended teaser marketing campaign, however were but to see a launch date or correct specs sheet from an official supply.

Today, the corporates Weibo profile posted one other quick teaser, highlighting that the handset is supposed to be operated in horizontal orientation. That was already hinted by earlier rumors that the revealed the Legion Phone will have a pop-up selfie digicam on the aspect and principal shooters within the heart of the again panel.





The structure of the consumer interface of the Legion Phone will have further optimization for panorama mode, with the Settings menu and its sub-menus opening on either side of the display.

That manner you’ll be able to maximize the visualization space and whereas the telephone was most likely a placeholder, it might additionally be the Legion Phone with no cameras or notches on the entrance.

We already know the Legion telephone will have 90W charging, gamepad equipment and will arrive with game-changing liquid cooling know-how.

The producer additionally claims the telephone will be the primary to surpass the 600,000 threshold on AnTuTu, one thing trendy Snapdragon 865-powered telephones are nonetheless struggling – the Mi 10 Pro can go as excessive as 593,769.

Source (in Chinese) | Via