Lenovo Legion Phone officially coming on July 22

On Wednesday, Qualcomm officially announced an incremental update to its high-end chipset. The Snapdragon 865+ is already confirmed to be properly used in two high-end gaming smartphones – the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion phone.

Lenovo has now announced that its new smartphone will arrive on July 22 – the same day as the Asus ROG Phone 3’s scheduled announcement date. The information was made public on Lenovo’s Weibo handle via a new teaser. The phone will be announced at 7:30 PM Beijing time.

The new Snapdragon 865+ brings a 10% clock-speed boost of the prime CPU core, and a slightly overclocked GPU. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and official support for 144Hz refresh rate displays. The Lenovo Legion is expected to have a display of the same refresh rate.

As per previous reports and rumors, the Lenovo Legion will have an FHD+ resolution screen, with a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. There’s 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage in tow. There’s also a funky new take on design with regards to usability with a landscape-preferred interface.

Once July 22 rolls around, the Lenovo Legion will be going head-to-head with the Asus ROG Phone 3 – set to be announced just hours apart.

