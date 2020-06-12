Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Will Be Launched in July, Company Reveals

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone or whatever it ends up being called, will undoubtedly be launched the following month. There have already been several teasers and leaks surrounding the telephone, but now the organization has shared through a Weibo post that its first gaming phone will be launched in July. The post does not provide any new information about the specifications of the Lenovo Legion gaming phone. As of now, only a few details are referred to as per the teasers by the company, while leaks have shared some more details.

The Weibo post on Lenovo’s Legion Gaming Phone account features an image showing the Legion logo in red. It says that the phone will undoubtedly be unveiled in July but does not share the exact date. The company is anticipated to provide more information about the launch in the coming weeks. Notably, this Weibo account is focused on the upcoming gaming phone by the organization.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone specifications (teased)

As per previous teasers by the company, the telephone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, have 90W fast charging support, and have a “disruptive” cooling technology.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone specifications (expected)

A report from early May claimed to have screenshots of the Lenovo Legion gaming phone hinting at quite a unique design. There seem to be two USB Type-C ports, the trunk cameras are near the centre of the trunk panel, and the corners have an angled design. The report added that the phone will feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is anticipated to use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage. The single front facing camera is anticipated to be a 20-megapixel sensor as the two on the back might carry a 64-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone can also be said to have a 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, Lenovo hasn’t shared information about the option of the gaming smartphone or its pricing.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.