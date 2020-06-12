Lenovo Legion gaming phone will arrive in July

After seeing a few leaks concerning the Lenovo Legion smartphone, the business officially confirms that it will launch the upcoming smartphone the following month. The news was mentioned in a teaser poster that the phone maker posted to its Weibo handle.







Source: Weibo

The Legion phone is really a gaming smartphone with a unique layout of hardware. It has pop-up selfie cameras that stand out from along side it, thus intending a mostly horizontal experience for the consumer. This horizontal experience was revealed in a teaser, and it has an extremely odd keeping the main cameras as well.

We know the Legion will support 5G networks and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It once was reported that it would support 90W charging, gamepad accessories, and some sort of liquid cooling technology. Lenovo also claims its new phone will break a 600k score on AnTuTu and outperform any other smartphone with the exact same chipset. The phone can also be expected to use an active cooling fan to reduce throttling while maximizing performance.

Source