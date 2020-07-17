Lenovo Legion gaming phone officially teased, hints at notchless display, dual-tone design

Lenovo Legion Gaming phone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The device first came into notice when the brand started teasing it back in December 2019. Now, the phone has a launch date set for July 22, and ahead of the launch, Lenovo has released an official render of the phone.

The rear side of the Legion Gaming Phone Pro has a two-tone design. The dual-camera setup is situated in the center area, which appears to be glossy. One the other hand, the upper and lower parts seem to have a textured finish. Further, there could be RGB-lightning underneath the centrally positioned Legion logo.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It is said to come with support for 90W fast charging and it will be equipped with dual USB-C ports. The device is fitted with dual liquid cooling system. It is equipped with dual X-axis linear motor for enhanced gaming experience. Further, the listing reveals support for the 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the upcoming gaming phone will come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could feature a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Via: Fonearena