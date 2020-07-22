Lenovo Legion Duel is here with Snapdragon 865+, side pop-up selfie camera and 90W fast charging

After months of teasers and speculations, Lenovo lastly revealed its very first Legion video gaming smart device. The Legion Duel (Legion Pro in China) is a devoted mobile video gaming phone that draws out all the leading existing specifications like a 144 Hz revitalize rate screen, Snapdragon 865+ chipset and likewise includes a signature side- installed pop-up camera which enables players to catch live commentary in landscape mode on the gadget. It’s going straight at the similarity the Asus ROG, Nubia Red Magic and Black Shark lines in the budding video gaming smart device classification.

The Legion Duel is constructed around a 6.65- inch AMOLED screen with the abovementioned 144 Hz revitalize rate. The show functions very little in proportion bezels, double speakers and comes with an integrated finger print reader and 240 Hz touch tasting. The side- installed 20 MP selfie webcam enables a continuous screen and is perfect for tape-recording commentary throughout video gaming sessions. Adding to the video gaming experience are the pressure-sensitive side activates and 4 mics for optimum sound recording.

Lenovo revealed it’s currently enhanced the 144 Hz screen and shoulder activates for 130+ video games and is continuously working to get more designers on board to make the most of its hardware. The Duel likewise sports a sophisticated cooling system with 2 heat pipelines in addition to Lenovo’s U-Engine double X-axis vibration motor which guarantees over 100 kinds of long vibration patterns and 13 sort of low-response ones.

Under the hood, we have the Snapdragon 865+ which guarantees 10% CPU and GPU gains compared to the Snapdragon865 The phone will likewise deliver with as much as 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Around the back, we have a 64 MP main camera along with a 16 MP ultrawide snapper situated in the middle. The battery can be found in at 5,000 mAh and is really separated into two 2,500 mAh cells. It uses blazing fast 90 W fast charging which can do a complete charge in simply 30 minutes. There’s 2 USB-C ports – one on the bottom and another left wing side.

The phone sports Wi-Fi 6 which can collaborate with the 5G connection to bring blazing-fast download speeds and continuous low-latency video gaming. Lenovo will likewise provide a variety of devices for the Legion Pro, consisting of a dock and stand which enables simple connection to a display

The Legion Duel can be found in blue and red colors and will go on sale in China start on August 5. The phone will be readily available for pre-order later on today with the entry-level 8/128 GB alternative choosing CNY 3,499 ($500).

There’s likewise a 12/128 GB design for CNY 3,899 ($557) in addition to a 12/256 GB variation for CNY 4,199 ($600). The top of the line 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage trim will set purchasers back CNY 5,999 ($857).

The phone is anticipated to show up in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America later on while there are no strategies to for it to release in the United States.