Lenovo Legion appears in short ad ahead of launch

Lenovo is all set to introduce its first gaming phone under the Legion gaming line. The Lenovo Legion will be announced on July 22 and keeping the hype going is a short ad which showcases the phone complete with one of its key features – the side-mounted pop-up camera.





We can see the phone in action with the owner showing his friends the cool 20MP selfie shooter as he’s live-recording his gaming session. We can also see the back design in more detail complete with the 64MP main and 16MP ultrawide cameras placed in the middle.

As far as the rest of the spec sheet of the Lenovo Legion, we’re expecting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865+ with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will also come with two USB-C ports and a dual battery architecture with a combined 5,000 mAh capacity and 90W fast wired charging support.

