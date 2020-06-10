Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i Notebooks Launched in India

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i have been launched in India as the newest laptops by the Chinese tech large. The new IdeaPad fashions include Intel and AMD Ryzen processors, hybrid SSD and HDD storage choices, Dolby Audio, and an non-compulsory fingerprint reader. Specifically for avid gamers, Lenovo has introduced the IdeaPad Gaming Three that contains a proprietary gaming keyboard and has as much as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. The firm at a digital briefing additionally introduced its plans to launch the IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible in addition to Legion 5i and Legion 7i in the approaching future.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i worth in India

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Three worth in India begins at Rs. 26,990 and goes as much as Rs. 40,990. The laptop computer comes in Abyss Blue and Platinum Grey color choices and might be obtainable for buy via Amazon, Lenovo on-line retailer, and all Lenovo Exclusive shops starting tomorrow i.e. June 11. In distinction, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 carries a beginning worth of Rs. 61,990, whereas the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Three begins at Rs. 73,990, and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with an preliminary price ticket of Rs. 82,990. The IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i will hit shops subsequent month.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Three specs, options

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Three comes in 14- and 15-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS show choices together with 10th-generation Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, paired with hybrid storage with SSD and HDD choices. The pocket book has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. Further, it has a webcam together with a privateness shutter. Users can even get an influence button with the choice fingerprint reader.

Lenovo has offered Dolby Audio assist on the IdeaPad Slim 3. Besides, the laptop computer weighs 1.6 kilograms and packs a battery that’s claimed to ship 8.5 hours of utilization on a single cost.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 specs, options

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 additionally comes in 14- and 15-inch fashions — similar to the IdeaPad Slim 3. The pocket book has as much as 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 choices, paired with as much as Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. There can also be Dolby Audio assist together with user-facing audio system. The firm has additionally offered a fingerprint reader on the ability button and an aluminium chassis with 90 p.c lively space. Further, you may get a privateness shutter on the built-in webcam and a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo has introduced the IdeaPad Slim 5 in Platinum Grey, Graphite Grey, and Light Teal color choices.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Three specs, options

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Three is designed as a brand new gaming pocket book by the corporate with a 15.6-inch full-HD show that has 83 p.c of lively space. The laptop computer comes with as much as 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen processor choices and has as much as Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics. It additionally features a Rapid Charge know-how. Additionally, there’s the IdeaPad Gaming Keyboard with a 1.5mm of key journey.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specs, options

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i contains a 14-inch show that has as much as 4K decision and Dolby Vision assist. The pocket book has as much as 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 processor choices. Further, it comes in an aluminium chassis and contains Dolby Atmos speaker system. The laptop computer has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. On the safety entrance, there’s an infrared (IR) digicam with a Smart Assist characteristic.

Lenovo has offered Cortana assist on the Yoga Slim 7i. Besides, the pocket book is claimed to ship as much as 14 hours of battery life on a single cost.