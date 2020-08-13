Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6″ IPS Laptop, Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive, Windows 10, Sliver(Renewed)



Powerful and Smart – The IdeaPad S340 is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz up to 3.9GHz with 4MB SmartCache, so you’ll enjoy fast processing no matter what tasks you’re handling. It’s also included thoughtful design elements, such as the camera shutter that puts you in control of what your webcam sees. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD provide plenty of storage either for work or gameplay.

Visual and Auditory Enjoyment – The IdeaPad S340 brings your audio experience alive with the theater-like sound of Dolby Audio. You’ll also get the most of your display, thanks to its slim top and side bezels and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Fit You the Most – If you’re looking for powerful Intel processing in a 15″ laptop, the IdeaPad S340 is the laptop for you. It’s thin and light for easy portability. Narrow bezels and thoughtful design details, like the webcam privacy and backlit keyboard completes your experience.

Complete Configuration – 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.1 Gen 1), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm Headphone/Microphone Output and 4-in-1 SD card reader to satisfy your needs for work or game play.

Best System Yet – The Window 10 defends your desktops using built-in security tools that always stay current with the latest threats. Proactively safeguard your organization with enterprise-level security on all apps and devices. And give you the easy, collaborative experiences, with access to the latest intelligent technologies. Stay in control of your organization’s devices while delivering rich capabilities across PC and mobile.