Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop, 15.6 Inch FHD (1920 X 1080) IPS Display, Intel Core i5-9300H Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Windows 10, 81LK00HDUS, Black

With the Lenovo Idea Pad L340 gaming Laptop, you know you’ve made the right decision with one serious laptop. Equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 processor, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and jaw-dropping Dolby Audio, you’ll experience first-hand real power and seamless play. You’ll stay focused on the task at hand, concentrating on beating Your opponents and confident that your sleek, stylish computer will keep up with the competition.



it’s game ready – are you? The full-size keyboard keeps you comfortable and ready to go during work and play, while the Cool blue ambient backlighting and kick-ass design look as good as they perform. It’s a gamer’s laptop from the inside out. And because your privacy counts, use the built-in Webcam to live stream with ease – and then use the physical Shutter to keep the outside world out when you are done.

Take it to the next level – with the latest NVIDIA GeForce Graphics behind you, you can tame the hottest titles with faster, smoother, and more power-efficient gameplay. Plus, the 15.6-Inch screen delivers a stunning full HD IPS Display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

A portal to a new sound Dimension – hardwired into every IdeaPad L340 gaming is advanced Dolby audio technology. Take your mobile gaming experience to another dimension and have a real blast along the way

Control your own Fate – GAME in ‘quick’ Mode or work in ‘quiet’ Mode. It’s your call with a simple function setting that lets you shift gears between modes, instantly.

