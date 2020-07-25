Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6″ Anti Glared HD Premium Business Laptop (AMD A9-9425 up to 3.7 GHz, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon R5 Graphic, DVD-RW, HDMI, Windows 10 Home) – Purple

Price: $518.49
Product Description
Issaquah Highlands Tech sells computers with Original configurations.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 15.6-Inch Laptop
Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple. Great looking with solid, premium AMD performance, the IdeaPad 330 is as reliable as it is easy to use. Enjoy Dolby Audio and fast-web browsing without breaking the bank. The savvy purchasers’, economical, high-efficiency, DVD drive equipped, streaming and storage machine. It’s safe, durable, and ready for today’s tasks—and tomorrow’s.
Display
15.6″ HD (1366×768) NON-Touch display: anti-glare, LED backlight, 200 nits, 16:9 aspect ratio
Processor
7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor (Dual-Core, 3.1 GHz up to 3.7 GHz)
Graphics
AMD Radeon R5 Graphic
Storage
256GB SSD(boot faster)
Memory
8GB DDR4
Networking
Intel Wireless 802.11 ac + Bluetooth v4.1 Combo
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Battery
Up to 5 Hour(s) Battery Life(Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, & other factors)
Dimensions (WxDxH)
14.89″ x 10.24″ x 0.9″
Weight
4.85lb
Additional Specifications
Keyboard
6-row, multimedia Fn keys, numeric keypad
Webcam
webcam
Left Side
Right Side
DVD-RW
Ports
Left Side
AC DC Power Jack
HDMI 1.4b
USB 3.0 Gen 1×2
headphone/microphone combo
RJ-45
Securmulti-format digital media reader (Supports MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)
Designed for the future
Powerful 7th Gen AMDprocessing, superb IntelAMD graphics, and fast solid disk drives. Whatever your needs—from seamless multi-tasking for work or school, to immersive gaming and theater-like entertainment for afterhours—the stylish IdeaPad 330 will meet them now and well into the future.
And built to go places
Wherever you go, you can take your IdeaPad 330 too. It has a special protective finish to guard against knocks, bumps, and everyday wear and tear. In addition, the rubber detailing on the bottom helps to maximize ventilation and extend component life.
Call all the shots
Customize your storage with multiple options, so you get exactly what you need a 256GB SSD can gives you shorter boot-up times and faster data transfers.
Enjoy big-screen entertainment
Featuring a massive 15.6inch display with up to High Definition [HD] resolution, the IdeaPad 330 laptop delivers vibrant, crisp visuals on the go.
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM , Storage: 256GB SSD (Everything Lenovo Original 2019)
7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor (Dual-Core, 3. 1 GHz up to 3. 7 GHz)
15. 6 Inch HD (1366×768) NON-Touch anti-glare LED backlight display, 200 nits, 16: 9 aspect ratio ; AMD Radeon R5 Graphic, supports two independent displays: Max resolution: 4096×[email protected] (via HDMI)
Intel Wireless 802. 11 ac + Bluetooth v4. 1 Combo, DVD-RW, Webcam, HDMI, 4-in-1 Media Card Reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC), Ethernet RJ-45
Windows 10 Home 64-bit – Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise