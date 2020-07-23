Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15″ Laptop, 15.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor, 4GB DDR4 OnBoard RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, Windows 10, 81W10094US, Business Black



Tailor your performance with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop. Engineered to deliver powerful, long-lasting performance, this Windows laptop has the new AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250U mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega 3 graphics, allowing you to get more done faster. The multi-core processing power gives you incredible bandwidth to do more on several applications at the same time. Plus, you can quickly switch between the quickest performance with ‘Max mode’ and a quieter experience in ‘battery saving mode’ with the simple Q-Control. The IdeaPad 3 includes a 15. 6″ HD (1366 x 768) display with beautiful video and Dolby Audio™ for crystal-clear sound. This laptop gives you more for your entertainment, whether you’re watching streaming video, listening to music, or enjoying a video chat with friends. The narrow bezels on both sides of the screen provide more viewing area and less clutter. A great choice for working from home, students who need a reliable notebook for school, or anyone who’s looking for a computer for everyday tasks, the IdeaPad 3 is a dependable entry-level laptop.

The 15. 6″ HD (1366 x 768) screen with narrow side bezels and Dolby Audio deliver great visuals and crystal-clear sound for your entertainment

128 GB SSD M. 2 NVMe storage and 4 GB DDR4 memory; Windows 10 installed

Keep your privacy intact with a physical shutter on your webcam for peace of mind when you need it

Stay connected: 2×2 WiFi 5 (802. 11 ac/ac(LC)) and Bluetooth 4. 1; webcam with microphone; 3 USB ports, HDMI , SD card reader, and RJ-45 Ethernet port