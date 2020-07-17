Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ Laptop, 14.0″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Narrow Bezel, Windows 10, 81W0003QUS, Abyss Blue



Price: $449.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 14:27:58 UTC – Details)



With the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop, you’ll enjoy powerful performance for all types of everyday tasks. Whether you’re working from your home office, a student who needs a lightweight laptop for school, or just need a great entry-level Windows computer for entertainment, video chats, and other day-to-day uses, this practical notebook is engineered for long-lasting performance. Powered by the new Ryzen™ 5 3500U Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics, you’ll get multi-core processing power to help you get more things done faster.

Expect more from your entertainment with the IdeaPad 3 laptop. The 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution delivers beautiful image clarity. Narrow bezels on both sides of the display eliminate clutter and help deliver a cleaner, more immersive visual experience. Plus, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound through two speakers with Dolby Audio™. Take this handy, portable laptop with you everywhere to enjoy videos, streaming music, and much more. Q-Control lets you easily switch between “Max mode” for faster performance and “battery saving mode” for a quieter user experience.

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics deliver powerful performance for everyday tasks

Dolby Audio delivers crystal-clear sound, while the 14-inch FHD screen and narrow side bezels give you more viewing area and less clutter

Quick and quiet with Q-Control – Effortlessly swap between fast & powerful performance and quiet battery saving mode

Connect with ease using Bluetooth 4.1, up to 2×2 WiFi 5, three USB ports, and HDMI

Keep your privacy intact with a physical shutter for your webcam. You’ll enjoy privacy right at your fingertips

System RAM Type: DDR4 SDRAM