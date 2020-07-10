Lenovo Flex 5G review: Verizon’s 5G network is just as spotty on a laptop

Lenovo’s Flex 5G has a lot to call home up to as the world’s first 5G-enabled Windows 10 2-in-1 laptop. Not just that, additionally, it needs to convince people that putting ARM-based processors in a Windows laptop is a perk, maybe not a liability that spells incompatibility doom for those who rely on a lot of apps. No pressure.

First, let’s focus on 5G. This is technically the world’s best 5G-ready laptop — only because there are currently no alternatives. As you’d expect and hope for given its $1,399 price, its support for Verizon’s ultra-wideband (UWB) mmWave 5G network implies that under ideal conditions, downloads and uploads absolutely fly. But it’s only as good as Verizon’s network currently allows, and considering that its low-band sub-6GHz spectrum (which this laptop also supports) won’t come until later in 2020, it will take some serious effort to get a fast connection.

Eventually, the interplay of mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum means the fast connection will see you, but until then, you’ll need to find it your self. If you must travel far out of your way just to take advantage of this laptop’s defining feature, I’d suggest skipping this laptop altogether for the time being.

Good Stuff 5G modem permits fast connection speeds, with support for sub-6GHz when it comes

Well-built hardware with a great keyboard

Phenomenal battery life Bad Stuff The price to obtain 5G is very steep, despite 5G signal being very hard to find

The laptop it self feels like it will cost much less than $1,000

App makers still haven’t leapt to ARM processors, resulting in incompatibility problems aplenty

Using this machine in range of Verizon’s 5G nodes in Brooklyn, at most readily useful, serves up connection speeds which are about twice as fast as what I get on my PC plugged in via Ethernet in the home. On average, I got around 500Mbps down load speeds and 50Mbps upload (note: Verizon still pushes uploads through its LTE network). I never hit gigabit speeds like my colleague Chris Welch did in a previous Verizon 5G test using phones, but the performance was greater than I’ve ever experienced on LTE. In a location where I was getting 335Mbps down load and 61Mbps upload, it took the laptop about 15 seconds to down load a 355MB video from Google Drive and about one minute to upload it.

Hitting those fast speeds was great, but finding the sweet spot was like finding an invisible needle in a broadly defined haystack, as a result of Verizon’s unclear 5G coverage map. I traveled to five different spots thought to have 5G, and I discovered that having 5G signal and losing it can fall to walking 20 feet or turning a street corner. Just like that, near to half-gigabit down load speeds drop to 170Mbps. That’s still very fast, however it illustrates how touchy mmWave is and just why it’s maybe not worth relying on fully right now whatever the device you’re using as a vehicle to access it. Sometimes, the laptop did not pick up on the 5G signal entirely, though it’s tough to learn whether I will blame the laptop, or maybe it just wasn’t in the area for reasons uknown. I don’t have a 5G phone, so I couldn’t test it on a 2nd device.

I’m lucky to have a few nearby locations in my area where Verizon has UWB nodes because this isn’t representative of each and every city in america. Though, since mmWave has such a short, delicate range, I wouldn’t call the process of finding a 5G hotspot even in a well-served area convenient at all — especially throughout a pandemic.

All said, to be able to use 5G on a laptop is an impressive feat, and it’s something that I find a lot more useful to have in this form factor than in a smartphone. The Flex 5G’s 2-in-1 design adds more use cases using its tent mode, allowing you to post up and stream a movie over 5G if you would like. You also can twist the screen around to use it as a tablet. Plus, Windows 10, even in the limited ARM-based version available here, grants me more flexibility for work with regards to application support and multitasking than a phone can.

Though, with the great comes a disproportionately high heaping of disappointment here if you’re hoping this is a no-compromises laptop. The Flex 5G’s ARM processor is more powerful than I expected it to be, but it gift ideas some serious limitations with regards to apps it is possible to run in Windows 10. Ultimately, this laptop suffers a similar fate of the Surface Pro X, another machine built with an ARM processor.

I was met with a few incompatibility errors when attempting to install a few apps that I’d rather maybe not live without, like Affinity Photo or Xbox Game Pass. As my colleague Dieter Bohn pointed out in his overview of the Surface Pro X, the Microsoft Store didn’t help filter which apps were or were not suitable for ARM — and that’s unfortunately still the case. You could possibly get some apps working through the integral emulation settings available in Windows 10 Pro, but even those can’t fix the big issue that 64-bit x86 apps still can’t run here, and Microsoft does nothing to make the journey easier — even if it ends at a dead end.

I went on a downloading spree to see what kinds of things would work, also it was predictably hit-or-miss. The .exe declare Slack that automatically downloads from its site wouldn’t install since i have didn’t have the right type of processor, although the version on the Microsoft Store worked fine. Also, don’t count on it to run Photoshop, let alone even download it. Adobe claimed that support is visiting Creative Cloud apps on ARM processors, but that still isn’t here.

This is far from a gaming laptop, but I was amazed that games like Undertale, BioShock, and Dead Cells ran, and did so at a playable frame rate at the screen’s full 1080p resolution. Though, all other games I tried, including Persona 4 Golden, Abzû, and Hades, show an error on Steam that I need a processor with the capacity of running 64-bit x86 apps. Get used to since.

On the bright side, Microsoft’s Edge browser built on Chromium runs very well. The most recent batch of updates have granted it indigenous support for ARM processors, and I discovered it to be considerably faster at loading pages and general navigation than Google Chrome. It seems to drain the battery slower, too. What’s more, Edge’s Progressive Web Apps are a clever method to get around some, but not all, of those app incompatibilities. For example, Spotify’s web player runs smoother than attempting to use the app that’s available on the Microsoft Store. Installing it as a web app makes it feel just like a dedicated app, in order that worked well in some limited cases.

One of the big advantages of ARM compared to an Intel or AMD CPU is the efficiency and its own impact on stretching out the battery life. Lenovo claims 24 hours of battery life with the Snapdragon 8cx with 5G, though you’ll experience less when you’re tethered to 5G service. To give an idea of its longevity, I brought the Flex 5G around to connect to various 5G spots within my neighborhood, where I uploaded and downloaded a 350MB video many times. I then stopped to have a Google Meet video call, type this review, and talk over Slack for 30 minutes. Now, after 90 minutes of deploying it at home over LTE, it’s down to 84 percent. I do believe this laptop can easily allow it to be through a demanding day of work or two, plus after-work activities, even when you’re relying on its cellular connection the entire time.

Unlike the Surface Pro X and the Galaxy Book S, still another ARM-based Windows 10 laptop, the Flex 5G isn’t fitted in what I consider to be flagship-quality hardware. This laptop was originally called the Yoga 5G when it debuted at CES 2020, and despite it finding yourself with a slightly different name now, this machine is cut from a familiar cloth. The design would be fine in a traditional $700 2-in-1 laptop, but its generic, plasticky build doesn’t make its $1,399.99 price feel justified. Though, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few niceties. I enjoy the keyboard and the grippy, matte-textured chassis making it easy to carry around with confidence that I won’t drop it. The 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen is also a high point. It’s hard to read in direct sunlight, which doesn’t bode well in terms of hunting for 5G service outdoors, but it’s crisp, bright, and has generously wide viewing angles when used indoors.

There will be better 5G laptops in the future, but like the state of 5G in general, we’re not there yet. And it’s unclear when more options that support 5G will arrive, be cheaper, easier to find, or more simple to use. For at this time, Lenovo’s Flex 5G is an incredibly safe bet as a first-generation device. Compared to what the very first round of 5G-enabled phones looked like, there’s not much in regards to the design that sets it apart from other laptops. And until support for ARM processors improves drastically, the fast but fleeting 5G service that’s available currently through Verizon isn’t appealing enough to produce this investment — or the monthly cost for Verizon’s 5G — worthwhile.

Photography by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge