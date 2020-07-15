Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, 11.6-Inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS, 81HY0000US, Blizzard White



Price: $297.14

(as of Jul 15,2020 13:10:25 UTC – Details)



Faster, simpler, and more secure, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 brings the latest Chromebook features to you in a sleek, stylish, and durable Blizzard White convertible design. With its seamless Integration with all your Google accounts, this notebook is built for collaboration – among family, in the classroom, or at the office. Offering the latest multimedia in high-definition, this convertible Chromebook features a 10-point touchscreen IPS display for easy viewing in tent, tablet, stand, or laptop mode. You’ll enjoy the latest streaming show anywhere you want to watch. Never slowing down and always up to date, The Lenovo Chromebook C330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance. Virus protection is built in, and your computer will update about every six weeks, when you have an internet connection. You’ll get the latest operating system updates automatically, so there’s no need to worry about keeping your software up to date. Part laptop and part tablet, This Lenovo Chromebook is perfect for a straight-forward PC to use at home, college students looking for a quick and lightweight solution for taking notes and streaming videos, or the busy on-the-go professional who needs access to all of those shared documents. What’s more, you can enjoy the best Google has to offer, standard on your Chromebook, with access to a variety of Google play store apps. The Chromebook C330 delivers powerful processing with integrated graphics, em storage, and DDR3 memory – all with up to 10 hours of battery life. At only 2. 64 lbs. , It won’t weigh you down.

Get high performance when you need it – the Chromebook C330 boots up in seconds* and features easy-to-use Chrome OS, plenty of memory and storage, and so much more

Sleek, stylish, and secure, this 360⁰ convertible laptop is less than 1-inch thin and about the weight of a hardback book, with an 11-inch touchscreen display that’s perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 is easy to use, offers built-in virus protection and keeps going with long battery life. No setup needed – just login with a Google account so emails, maps, documents, and photos stay with you via cloud storage

Built to connect, this notebook computer includes a variety of USB ports for effortless connectivity. Plus, stay in touch with the built-in camera. Bluetooth 4.2

Users love it! “High end features for a low price,” says one happy reviewer. Another adds, “This Chromebook has far exceeded my expectations. … The speed is snappy and the device responds quickly to gestures and commands.”