Lenovo adds 11-inch Chromebook 3 to its budget lineup

Lenovo has announced a brand new 11-inch Chromebook 3, that is now available on the company’s website for $229. The device joins a sizable lineup of budget Chrome OS products from Lenovo, including its $279 Chromebook Duet and its $359 Flex 5.

The new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3, which was subsequently a refresh of its Chromebook S340. That model sold for $249, but it’s perhaps not currently available on Lenovo’s store.

The 11’s screen is smaller, but some of its specs are actually upgrades from those of the 14. The display is just a bit brighter (rated for 250 nits, as opposed to the 14’s 220), and storage has been bumped from 32GB to 64GB. The extra storage should really be a benefit for those who want to download plenty of Android apps, photos, or other media — 32GB gets eaten up fast.

It comes in a brand new color, which Lenovo describes as a “two-tone onyx black with a textured finish” — the 14-inch came in gray. And the 11 is (unsurprisingly) lighter, at 2.47 pounds (the 14 is 3.09 pounds). The lighter weight may appeal to folks looking for a secondary device to use at home, or students who need something to carry around within their backpacks. No touchscreen, though.

Like its predecessor, the 11 has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The audio jack, in particular, is just a nice addition that Lenovo omitted from the Duet. Both Chromebook 3s likewise have a 720p camera and a 3-cell 42Wh battery, and they ship with a 45W AC adapter. The processor can be an Intel Celeron N4020, which is really a low-end but competent chip for Chromebooks.

Given the absolute bargain that a few of Lenovo’s other affordable Chromebooks are, it’s hard to know today whether this is a better purchase for budget shoppers. But it certainly is worth keeping an eye on this if you don’t want a 2-in-1. The Chromebook 3 has a 180-degree hinge, meaning it can lie flat on a dining table, but I’m not sure what the point of the is with out a touchscreen.

The 11-inch Chromebook 3 is currently on Lenovo’s web site for $229. I’m perhaps not seeing that configuration available at every other retailers yet, but it’s possible it’ll show up elsewhere in the coming days.