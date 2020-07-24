Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen 81QB000AUS Laptop Computer, 11.6″ HD (1366 X 768) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC TLC SSD, Powervr GX6250, Chrome OS, Black



Price: $660.00 - $229.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 16:59:31 UTC – Details)



Tough design easy budget When you need a rough-and-tumble device that withstands the rigors of the classroom the Lenovo 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) won’t disappoint This 11 6″ device includes access to Google Classroom G Suite for Education and tons of other interactive learning apps for students and teachers What’s more it fits a budget any school administration would love Manufacturer Lenovo Group Limited Manufacturer Part Number 81QB0000US Brand Name Lenovo Product Line 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen Product Model 81QB0000US Product Name 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen 81QB0000US Chromebook Product Type Chromebook [Processor & Chipset] Processor Manufacturer Mediatech Processor Model MT8173C [Memory] Standard Memory 4 GB [Software] Operating System Platform Chrome OS Operating System Chrome OS [Battery Information] Number of Batteries 1 Number of Cells 3-cell [Power Description] Input Voltage 120 V AC 230 V AC [Miscellaneous] Package Contents 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen 81QB0000US Chromebook Lithium Polymer Battery Adapter [ ] Limited 1 Year

The student-friendly design makes connecting easier than ever This Chromebook includes a front-facing 720P HD camera an 11 6-Inch HD screen with antiglare technology and 2×2 802 11AC Wi-Fi

Weighing just 2 7 lbs This notebook Computer offers up to 10 hours* of battery life letting students learn all day on just one charge

G Suite for education a suite of free productivity tools is included to allow students to share and sync seamlessly and securely Google classroom and popular education apps make digital education accessible enjoyable and manageable

Log in with a Google ID and get to work in seconds! This easy-to-use Chrome OS PC uses cloud-based storage to allow all of your information to be accessible quickly – anytime anywhere