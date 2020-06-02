Lenovo has a brand new smartphone coming quickly, one which carries its Legion gaming branding. In May, we noticed a teaser from the corporate, in addition to some leaked promotional supplies. The Legion smartphone is a gamer-centric system meant for use horizontally.

The smartphone has now strolled through Chinas 3C with a mannequin quantity L79031. The solely items of data listed apart from the mannequin quantity are the charger specs, and that its a 5G Mobile Phone.

The charger included with this system solely goes as much as 45W although earlier teasers instructed the cellphone will help 90W charging. It can be anticipated that there will probably be a number of variants of the Legion cellphone, however the firm confirmed again in April that each one variants would have 90W charging.









Previously leaked Lenovo Legion promo pics

Other leaked specs of the Legion cellphone embody a 144Hz refresh fee show (with a contact sampling fee of 270Hz), UFS 3.zero inside storage, LPDDR5 RAM, and a centrally positioned digital camera setup with 64MP foremost shooter and a 16MP ultrawide unit. Theres additionally a front-facing digital camera with a 20MP sensor, and the entrance digital camera pops out of the lengthy fringe of the cellphone, which provides to the entire utilizing the cellphone sideways theme.









Lenovo Legion would not seem like another smartphone in the marketplace

Via