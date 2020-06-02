Lennie Niehaus, longtime Clint Eastwood composer, dies aged 90 | Music

Lennie Niehaus, who as Clint Eastwood’s favoured composer created the scores to Unforgiven and 12 extra of his movies, has died aged 90.

He died at his daughter’s California house below hospice care, the household introduced.

Niehaus was born in St Louis, Missouri, in 1929, the son of a violinist and the brother of a live performance pianist. He studied music at college in Los Angeles and, interrupted by two years’ service within the US military, made his identify within the jazz orchestra of famed bandleader Stan Kenton. As effectively as enjoying alto saxophone, Niehaus wrote and organized for the group.

He left in 1959 and started composing and arranging for film studios. Early in his profession he orchestrated for composer Jerry Fielding, engaged on movies together with Sam Peckinpah’s Straw Dogs, Karel Reisz’s The Gambler, and the Julie Christie horror film Demon Seed.

Other movies Niehaus labored on on this interval included Clint Eastwood motion pictures corresponding to The Outlaw Josey Wales. He and Eastwood had turn out to be buddies at Fort Ord military base in California, the place Eastwood had been his swimming teacher.

Niehaus finally graduated to scoring the movies Eastwood directed. Beginning with 1985’s Pale Rider, he scored 13 Eastwood movies, together with Unforgiven, The Bridges of Madison County, Space Cowboys and Bird, the Charlie Parker biopic for which he remoted Parker’s saxophone solos and set them to new backings. Niehaus additionally taught Forest Whitaker, who performed Parker, the rudiments of saxophone enjoying.

Niehaus orchestrated six Eastwood movies after the director began writing scores himself, together with Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River and Gran Torino.

He is survived by spouse Patricia and daughter Susan.