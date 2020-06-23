Lenin Statue Revealed In German City Of Gelsenkirchen

A statue of Vladimir Lenin, the Soviet leader, was revealed in the German city of Gelsenkirchen, at the same time when statues are being toppled across the West.

MLPD: Lenin Was “An Early Fighter For Freedom And Democracy”

The Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD), a tiny, communist political party have been behind the initiative to hold the statue of Lenin, held a conference at the unveiling of the statue. Originally manufactured in what was then Czechoslovakia in 1957, the unveiling of the 6 foot tall statue was accompanied by music, waving of red flags, and speeches.

“The time for monuments to racists, anti-Semites, fascists, anti-communists and other relics of the past has clearly passed,” Gabi Fechtner, the chairwoman of the MLPD said in a statement.

“Lenin was an ahead-of-his-time thinker of world-historical importance, an early fighter for freedom and democracy,” she continued.

Mainstream parties had attemptedto block the erection of the statue, which is the very first of Lenin to be revealed in the former West Germany since the end of the Cold War.

“Lenin stands for violence, repression, terrorism and horrific human suffering,” a resolution from the main-stream parties on the District Council of Gelsenkirchen-West said in March.

The council shouldn’t and will maybe not “tolerate such an anti-democratic symbol in its district,” it continued, saying that “all legal means” should be used to block it. However, while the resolution passed, the statue was presented with the go-ahead by an upper state court in Münster.

We Can’t Let The Marxists Put Up Communist Monuments!

Does this story infuriate you as much as it did me? Right now, across the United States, and the rest of the West, statues of our national heroes are increasingly being attacked, defaced, and removed, given the apparent past crimes of the depicted. Yet a statue of the person who founded one of the single most genocidal regimes ever sold, along with Nazi Germany and Communist China, is being unmasked!

The Marxists have their iron grip within the legal system, the institutions, and the media. This is why statues of great men like Winston Churchill have to be boxed up, while statues of murderous communist leaders are allowed by the courts to go up.