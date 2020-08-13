Lenders to baggage handler Swissport offer rescue deal

Lenders to the world’s most significant baggage managing group Swissport have actually provided a rescue bundle that would reorganize its EUR2.1 bn of net financial obligation and might move ownership to them from having a hard time Chinese corporation HNA Group.

The owners of EUR1.4 bn of senior protected bonds released by Swissport have actually guaranteed to purchase business to assist it endure the pandemic, which has actually struck its operations hard with the grounding of flights.

Swissport requires financing of in between EUR450 m and EUR570 m over the next 14 to 18 months, according to ReorgResearch

The financier group likewise consists of most of those who own “payment in kind” notes– a kind of financial obligation where the debtor can pay interest in extra notes instead of money– according to an individual close to the proposition. The shareholders are stated to consist of Apollo Global Management and SVPGlobal

The proposed debt-for-equity swap was most likely to include the senior shareholders and PIK keep in mind holders taking control of the group, according to the individual. This might erase the equity ownership of HNA and the more junior financial obligation, depending upon the last structure of adeal HNA decreased to remark.

A representative for Swissport stated that it had actually remained in conversations with lenders and financiers given that the start of the crisis.

“We have actually been …