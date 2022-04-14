“Mr. Prime Minister, I am also grateful for your sincere thoughts,” said Lena Nazaryan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at the NA plenary sitting today. He added ․ “You mentioned a foreign diplomat who said: There are no countries in the world, or there are few countries that are satisfied and happy with their borders or consider them fair, but we have to stop somewhere.. He is grateful to the generation that made the decision to stop and was able to implement that decision. “

According to Lena Nazaryan, “These examples are a good opportunity to look at ourselves. I remembered the words of another foreign diplomat, which impressed me a lot, not only because I saw painful parallels, but also because his country and people found the strength to stop somewhere. Let me tell you the episode. In February, the UN Security Council was discussing the issue of Russia-Ukraine tensions at an emergency meeting, and in the mutual accusations of the representatives of the countries, suddenly a different voice was heard from a place unexpected to me, from the distant continent of Africa. The representative of Kenya said without accusations that Kenya, like almost all African countries, was born from the ruins of empires.

Then the deputy quoted the continuation of the speech ․ “It was not us who drew the borders of our countries, but the officials of the colonial capitals. They did not care about the fate of the ancient peoples, which they tore to pieces. Our compatriots, with whom we have strong ties, still live beyond the borders of any African country. If at the time of our declaration of independence you had decided to look for borders for our states that would include their ethnic, racial, religious homogeneity, we would still be waging bloody wars. Instead, we agreed to accept the borders we inherited. Even with them we decided to achieve the economic-legal integration of the continent. Instead of becoming nations that endlessly look to the past, indulge in harmful nostalgia, we have decided to move forward to a greatness that our nations have never known before. We decided to obey the UN Charter, but not because we are satisfied with our borders, but because we wanted more, which we could achieve only through peace. We know that in many lands people dream of reuniting with peoples on the other side of the border. This is normal and worthy of understanding, after all, who does not want to meet his brothers and walk with them to a common goal? “Kenya rejects violence as a means to an end.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN