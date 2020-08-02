Lena Dunham says her coronavirus symptoms went on for weeks

“The fact is, the Coronavirus kills people,” she stated. “But it will also alter the bodies and lived experiences of so many who are infected, in ways that could never be predicted.”

The star and developer of “Girls” stated she ended up being ill in mid-March with symptoms consisting of hurting joints, tiredness, fever, pins and needles, a cough and loss of taste and odor.

“It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs,” Dunham stated.

Although Dunham revealed last year that she has been diagnosed with a chronic condition called Ehler-Danlos syndrome, she stated she had the ability to prevent going to a medical facility for coronavirus due to the fact that a physician used her assistance on how to care for herself– an opportunity she stated many people do not have. She checked unfavorable for the infection a month later on, however Dunham stated numerous symptoms continued and physicians do not understand yet what her continued healing will appear like. She stated her experience with persistent health problem assisted her deal with the extended effects. “I feel blessed to have entered this experience as a ‘sick’ person; otherwise, I don’t know how I would have tolerated crossing that threshold from well to unwell,” Dunham stated. Ultimately, Dunham stated she felt inspired to share her experience to motivate individuals to take the infection’ spread …

