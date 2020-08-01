Lena Dunham Describes Horrific 21-Day Battle With COVID-19

Lena Dunham is the most recent star to open about her experience with COVID-19 and to hear her inform it, individuals need to actually be taking this infection much more seriously than we have actually been.

Along with a selfie (above) of her rocking a lace-patterned face mask, the Girls star described through Instagram on Friday that she independently fought the unique coronavirus over a 21- day duration– though fortunately she has actually because recuperated.

Dunham shared the information of her frightening experience in a series of composed picture messages captioned, “My Covid Story.”

“I’ve been reluctant to share this, having written and rewritten it anxiously. I don’t want to unnecessarily add my voice to a noise landscape on such a challenging topic, as an unfathomable number of people have lost their lives to COVID-19 – a phrase we didn’t even know in January. But seeing the carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing, people jogging without masks and parties on Instagram, I feel compelled to be honest about the impact this illness has had on me, in the hopes that personal stories allow us to see the humanity in what can feel like abstract situations.”

The HBO star, who is currently immunocompromised with endometriosis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, stated that individuals require to get up and comprehend that the “coronavirus kills people.” She revealed that if she were not currently hyper-aware of her own health battles, she would not have actually had the ability to see the indication that something was off and physically manage the intensity of her discomfort.

Describing the signs she started experiencing in mid-March, Lena stated all of it began with “achy joints” which were rapidly followed by “an impossible, crushing fatigue” and a fever of 102 degrees prior to things actually went downhill:

“Suddenly my body simply … revolted. The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn’t seem to do their job. My hands were numb. I couldn’t tolerate loud noises. I couldn’t sleep but I couldn’t wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs.”

Wow That sounds extremely dreadful. Despite suffering through this in seclusion for almost 3 weeks, the 34- year-old was ultimately able to be dealt with by a physician without being hospitalized.

She stated she evaluated unfavorable for the infection “after a month,” however comparable to starlet Anna Camp who likewise just recently contracted COVID-19, her signs continued. In addition to inflamed hands and feet, and undeviating tiredness, Lena was challenged with numerous tough brand-new conditions:

“The doctor determined I was suffering from clinical adrenal insufficiency – my pituitary gland had almost entirely ceased function – as well as ‘status migrainosis’ (in human terms, a migraine that just won’t stop.)”

The Emmy candidate stated she didn’t have any of those problems prior to her battle with the infection and wasn’t provided any concrete concept of what to anticipate moving on. While acknowledging that medical professionals are still discovering brand-new info about its long-lasting health repercussions on individuals, she blasted the fortunate state of mind of those who aren’t taking the general public health crisis seriously.

After hearing about this specific bout, it appears reckless to continue taking gambles with your health, right?

She concluded by asking all of us to selflessly do our part in including the spread, composing:

“This is the biggest deal in our country, and in the world right now. When you take the appropriate measures to protect yourself and your neighbors, you save them a world of pain. You save them a journey that nobody deserves to take, with a million outcomes we don’t yet understand, and a million people with varying resources and varying levels of support who are not ready for this tidal wave to take them. It is critical we are all sensible and compassionate at this time… because, there is truly no other choice.”

We could not have stated it much better ourselves. This infection does not discriminate and everybody is at danger of going through this, or even worse. Learn from her! Wishing her a quick complete healing and great deals of convenience in the house throughout this time.