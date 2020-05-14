Lena Dunham Addresses That “Awkward” Kissing Photo With Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham is setting the report straight on that notorious Brad Pitt photograph.

The Girls alum made headlines in July 2019 when she was photographed sharing an embrace together with her co-star Pitt on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in London. When the photograph made its manner on-line, it was deemed “awkward,” however Dunham is telling a special story.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Monday evening, Dunham cleared up hypothesis in regards to the photograph and her friendship with the actor throughout a recreation of “Spit on Pitt.”

When speaking about working with Pitt on Once Upon a Time, Dunham instructed host Andy Cohen, “Well, I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn’t going in totally blind. But when I showed up to set, I didn’t have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn’t expect…I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that’s maybe ever happened to me.”

“He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he’s supposed to get out and look around and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around,” Dunham recalled. “And it was like…it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, ‘Would you care to dance?'”

“He’s a truly kind person who can read the room,” Dunham shared. “And I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel pretty cool.”

Dunham went on to inform Cohen that she needed to clear up one thing involving Pitt…that crimson carpet photograph.

“I don’t know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” the actress famous. “Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress…I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me.”

Dunham added, “And I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens.”

During her digital WWHL look, alongside singer Dua Lipa, Dunham additionally spoke out about her current Cosmopolitan UK interview, through which she revealed she was briefly engaged. When requested if she saved the engagement ring, Dunham stated it was “made of rope” so it “disintegrated.”

Watch the WWHL video above to see Dunham dish engagement ring particulars!