CNN’s Don Lemon calls President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing a total meltdown, and says he wants the President to tell him how he’s going to save the lives of his friends and loved ones. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Lemon to Trump: How are you going to keep people from dying?
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
As presidential election looms, window narrows for prosecutors to take action on Rudy Giuliani...
Since early in 2015, prosecutors with the United States lawyer's workplace in Manhattan have actually been examining Giuliani together with business people Lev...
George Floyd: US protesters charged as ‘gang’ face life sentence
Protesters covered the district attorney's actions and street with red paint inJuly Protesters in Utah who sprinkled paint on a district attorney's workplace might...
Foot Injury Continues to Sideline Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat will lack star swingman Jimmy Butler for a 3rd straight video game as he works himself back from a foot...
East coast in the dark after Isaias rakes US
More than 1m homes and organisations-- numerous running from another location due to the fact that of the pandemic-- stayed without power along...
Lemon to Trump: How are you going to keep people from dying?
CNN's Don Lemon calls President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing a total meltdown, and says he wants the President to tell him how he's going...
2019 Lenovo S145 15.6″ Laptop Computer, Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM,...
Price: (as of - Details) Specifications: Processor Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Processor (2 cores, 2M Cache, 2. 30 GHz) Memory 4GB DDR4 2133...
3 Simple Digital Efficiency Hacks For School Principals –
contributed by Heather Warrell, TeachThought PD Leadership Workshop Facilitator Let's be sincere-- while school management can be extremely gratifying, it can, sometimes,...
CNN takes pessimistic approach to US economy adding 1.8 million jobs in July amid...
The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July in spite of a wave of brand-new coronavirus cases requiring most states to time out or...