Leila Cavett: The FBI is asking for the public’s help in Georgia mom’s mysterious disappearance

Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen July 26 in South Florida simply hours prior to her 2-year-old child, Kamdyn, was discovered strolling without shoes in an apartment building in Miramar, according to George Piro, the unique representative in charge of the FBI’s Miami field workplace.

Piro stated the female showed up in Florida alone with her child a day prior to she was last seen and hung out in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach prior to her “very, very mysterious”disappearance

Her lorry was discovered in Hollywood on July 28, Piro stated in a declaration.

The FBI isn’t “necessarily ready to reveal all the information” they have, Piro stated, however authorities are checking out “every angle.”

“Along with our other law enforcement partners, we are aggressively pursuing a large number of leads” he stated. Cavett, he stated, is about 5 feet, 4 inches high and about 120 pounds. Her child’s name “Kamdyn” is tattooed on her ideal inner arm and a Jesus fish tattoo is on her ideal wrist. The young child is “safe and being cared for,’ he stated. There are individuals acquainted with her disappearance Imploring the public to come forward with info, Piro stated authorities think individuals who are “familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila’s disappearance remain in our community, while some have left the area.” “Oftentimes members of our community have information of value but do not come forward because of concerns that it may not be important,” the representative stated, according to a Twitter post “I prompt you to come …

