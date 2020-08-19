Leila Cavett: Arrest made in Georgia mom’s mysterious disappearance

Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen July 26 in South Florida simply hours prior to her 2-year-old kid, Kamdyn, was discovered strolling without shoes in an apartment building in Miramar, according to George Piro, the unique representative in charge of the FBI’s Miami field workplace.

Piro stated the female got here in Florida alone with her kid a day prior to she was last seen and hung around in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach prior to her”very, very mysterious” disappearance He included that her kid is “safe and being cared for.”

According to a criminal grievance submitted on Monday, federal authorities in South Florida detained Shannon Demar Ryan on kidnapping charges. While the criminal grievance submitted just describes the victim by her initials, L.C., information of the grievance explain it is Georgia mama, Leila Cavett.

The grievance starts with the formerly understood information in Cavett’s disappearance including her kid, described as K.A., who was discovered roaming alone in an apartment building on July 26. It continues to state that police was looking for her white mid- to late- ’90s Silverado 3500 pickup, which police formerly reported and launched pictures of.

Her automobile was discovered in Hollywood on July 28, Piro stated in a declaration recently. The grievance then information out how cops discovered the truck and link Ryan to her disappearance. L.C.’s automobile was last seen at a Walmart car park on July 27, according to a license plate reader check, per the grievance. Law enforcement set …

