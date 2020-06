Leighton Baines has been at Everton since 2007

Everton have agreed a short-term cope with left-back Leighton Baines that can hold him at the membership for the rest of the prolonged season.

Right-back Djibril Sidibe, who’s on mortgage from Monaco, may also stay at Goodison Park until the top of the marketing campaign after the 2 golf equipment agreed to lengthen his stay on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt will all leave Everton at the top of June when their contracts expire.

