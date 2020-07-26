Leigh Griffiths: Celtic manager Neil Lennon says striker in ‘great condition’ | Football News





Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Leigh Griffiths is now in ‘fantastic condition’

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has actually applauded the response of Leigh Griffiths to his physical fitness demand and hopes his team can be additional increased in the transfer market today.

Griffiths will include in Monday’s pre-season component versus Hibernian after Lennon provided 90 minutes to the majority of his possible season-opener beginning XI in a 2-0 friendly win over Ross County on Sunday.

Only Greg Taylor went off, with an injury which is not likely to keep him out of Celtic’s very first Scottish Premiership video game, versus Hamilton next Sunday.

Griffiths remained behind while Celtic played 3 video games in France after reporting for pre-season training out of shape, however the striker is now nearby from where Lennon desires him to be.

“Listen, while I gave him a bit of criticism while I was away, I have nothing but praise for him today because he has got himself in great condition,” Lennon stated.

“He most likely requires a little time in regards to his football however in regards to what I have actually asked him to do and in regards to his conditioning, I am really, really delighted with the condition he is in, so he will get some video game time tomorrow (Monday).

Lennon had actually formerly criticised Griffiths for returning obese to pre-season training

“It’s a great boost. It’s the minimum requirement now. He’s got himself to a really good level so it’s important he maintains that because he will be an asset for us.”

Celtic have actually been related to Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, with head of football operations Nick Hammond supposedly working out a cost with the Sky Bet League One club.

Lennon likewise seems closing in on a goalkeeper with Scott Bain his only skilled primary.

Celtic beat Ross County 2-0 behind closed doors on Sunday

The Celtic manager stated: “I’ve absolutely nothing at the minute, no verification on anything. Nick is here so I will get a chat with him in the future to see where we are with a couple of things.

“I’m wanting to contribute to the team, there’s no concern of that. Hopefully today we’ll see a number of those pertained to fulfillment. [Goalkeeper] potentially, centre-forward potentially, a couple of other positions potentially. We will see, often these things take a little time.”

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell is anticipating Celtic to sign a brand-new ‘keeper with Ross Doohan poised to leave Parkhead for Dingwall on loan.

The 22- year-old bet his team-mates as a trialist for County ahead of a brand-new momentary relocation following 2 seasons at Ayr.

Lennon’s side face Hibernian in their last pre-season video game on Monday

Kettlewell stated: “We understand him well, we saw what he did on loan atAyr I believe he will be on the [Celtic] bench on Monday for the video game versus Hibs and after that we hope we can get something done most likely Tuesday and incorporate him for the start of the season.

“That will be us, Ross has been top of our list for a period of time. It’s been pending for three or four weeks but we knew we had to get to a stage where Celtic are looking to bring someone else in and that would trigger us getting Ross.”

Meanwhile, Lennon soft-pedaled worries over Taylor’s ankle knock.

“He thinks he should be OK,” Lennon stated. “It’s an injury knock and we are hoping he will be fit to resume training on Wednesday orThursday He was a bit aching however it appears to have actually settled a bit.

“It will depend on the swelling over the next couple of days but he should be OK for the weekend.”