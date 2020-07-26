Leicester’s Jamie Vardy wins Premier League Golden Boot | Football News





Jamie Vardy has actually declared the Premier League Golden Boot for the very first time in his profession.

Vardy – who came within a single objective of declaring the award back in 2015/16 – drew a blank in the Foxes’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon to end the project one ahead of Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who both scored on the last day – in the goalscoring charts.

“I’m delighted, but it’s all about the team,” Vardy informed Sky Sports after getting his award. “I would not have actually remained in the position l am with the objectives if it wasn’t for them and fortunately I’ve put a few of them away.

” I do not feel my age. Touch wood, I’m not getting lots of injuries and I’ll attempt to come back as strong as l can next year.”

Southampton forward Ings was on target with his 22 nd strike of the season, and the very first from the charge area, as his group got rid of Sheffield United 3-1 at St Mary’s.

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Aubameyang – who shared last season’s award in addition to Liverpool’s Sadio Mane having actually each scored 22 times – scored two times in the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Watford, which relegated the Hornets.

Mo Salah, who won the award in 2017/18, ended up 4th with 19 objectives, after drawing a blank in champs’ Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Newcastle where he looked like a second-half replacement.