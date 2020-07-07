Leicester’s Covid-19 infection rate is falling but lockdown won’t be reviewed until July 18

The coronavirus infection rate is falling within Leicester but the local lockdown there must operate for another 11 days just before officials take into account lifting that, officials state.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated in Parliament today that this seven-day rate of infection in the East Midlands town has fallen from 135 to 117 per 100,000 individuals.

He said the particular 13 % decline had been ‘good news’ but the location must continue in its nearby lockdown – which began last week – until at least July 18, when it will be re–evaluated.

Leicester is the first city to have gone into local lockdown after a surge of Covid-19 cases there, now thought to be linked to working conditions in clothes factories.

Schools and non–essential shops were ordered to close again last week and people again prevented from meeting up in groups or going to others’ houses.

Mr Hancock said: ‘We took, last week, difficult but vital decisions about Leicester.

‘Since then we’ve been working with Leicester and Leicestershire and I’m pleased to say that, together, we have brought down the seven-day infection rate from 135 to 117 cases per 100,0000 people.

‘What we said when we took the measures just over a week ago is that we needed to see 14 days of data, so we propose to make announcements on the next steps on the 18th of July.

‘Of course, if further measures are needed in the meantime to tighten up then we may take them immediately, but… the good news is that the data are currently moving in the right direction.’

Mr Hancock said he would not put a number on how far the infection rate had to fall before the lockdown would be lifted.

His counterpart, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, said in Germany officials use a benchmark of 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

Mr Hancock replied: ‘We’re not going to use or give a specific figure because both the level in addition to the rate of change matters.

‘If the level were lower but it was going up, that could be a worse situation than a higher level that is under control in addition to falling. So you’ve got to look at both the level in addition to the particular rate regarding modify.’