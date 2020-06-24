Leicester vs Newcastle result: Final score, goals, report

Leicester City’s limp towards Champions League qualification continued with a goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as Kasper Schmeichel saved a first-half penalty.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have finally won only two of these last 10 games because they look to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League.

It has been a fifth defeat because sequence had it perhaps not been for Schmeichel. The Denmark international smothered Neal Maupay’s penalty after 14 minutes, securing to the shot right down to his right.





Maupay’s miss could leave Brighton thinking about what might have been as three points could have given them significant breathing space in the battle for survival.

Meanwhile, Leicester, have been strong favourites to finish third at the turn of the year, lacked a leading edge throughout and therefore are now overlooking their shoulders at fourth-placed Chelsea – who go to the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-finals this week-end.

Brighton began glowingly with a flurry of efforts, which were repelled by the Leicester defence.

Their early endeavour looked like it will be rewarded after Aaron Connolly chased a lengthy pass forward by Aaron Mooy and was clumsily brought down by James Justin.

The Video Assistant Referee checked the penalty decision but referee Lee Mason’s award of the spot-kick stood, just for Schmeichel to save lots of from Maupay.

It was a let off for Leicester but an unhealthy penalty from the Brighton striker, with Schmeichel perhaps not needing to stretch or extend himself to help keep it out.

Brighton, who had to make a change at centre-half with Shane Duffy replacing the injured Adam Webster, threatened again through Connolly midway through the first half when that he once more broke through the center of the Leicester defence, but his effort was deflected wide by the recovering Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester offered little in the initial half, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho largely anonymous and starved of service.

However, they could took the lead in injury time but Soyuncu got his header from close range all wrong after having a Wilfred Ndidi shot looped towards him at the far post.

The hosts looked a tad bit more lively because the second half got under way and Ben Chilwell, on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, spurned a good chance.

Vardy headed the ball right back across goal and Brighton failed to clear it precisely, allowing Chilwell a strike at goal, but the left-back snatched at his chance.

Another Vardy lay-off sat up invitingly for James Maddison to strike but he too rushed his effort and fired his 25-yard shot wide.

Brighton’s menace had waned, despite boss Graham Potter freshening things up with a triple substitution right before the hour mark, but Leicester were not able to make their growing possession stats tell on the scoreboard.

Maddison, regularly lethal with free-kicks just outside the penalty area, put the ball in the empty stands again with 10 minutes left.

Leicester felt they should experienced a penalty in injury time whenever a Maddison cross struck Lewis Dunk on the arm but referee Mason waved away the appeals.

