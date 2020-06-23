Leicester vs Brighton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates today

Leicester City welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as Brendan Rodger’s side look to cement their grip on a top-four spot.

The Foxes are nine points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United but dropped two points in spectacular fashion the other day as Craig Dawson scored a stoppage-time bicycle kick for Watford.

Brighton significantly bolstered their hopes of Premier League survival with a shock victory over Arsenal, as Neal Maupay too scored in stoppage-time. However, Graham Potter’s side remain just five points away from the relegation zone. Follow all the action live below:

Not the man you wish to face from the spot at this time… HALF TIME Lee Mason brings the first half to an end. Brighton were well on top for many of it, and will oftimes be disappointed never to lead, specially after Maupay’s missed penalty. It remains goalless, but Leicester could be the side seeking to change things significantly following the break. 45+5 min: An awkward one for Justin, who’s forced to manage a high ball into the box. He heads behind for a corner, where Vardy does his defensive duty. 45+1 min: Gray picks out Ndidi with the free kick, and his shot is diverted into the path of Soyuncu. It’s messy and a hard chance for the centre straight back, but that he should do better, only managing to guide a header wide from close range. There’ll be six minutes of added time. 45 min: This time Stephens includes a go from distance. He can’t get his shot through a sea of bodies and Leicester clear, using Vardy as their out ball. He races down the right and is brought down by Lamptey just outside the box. A late chance for Leicester, perhaps. 44 min: Close! Brighton work the ball nicely to the edge of Leicester’s box, where Mooy drills the lowest shot at goal. It’s deflected narrowly wide, and from the corner Dunk has a possiblity to head home from close range. Justin does well to block, but the visitors have yet another corner. 41 min: Almost an awkward moment for Ryan, who throws the ball out waywardly and is very not exactly caught out by Vardy. Ryan recovers and reaches the ball first though. 40 min: The first half is petering out slightly. It’s a warm evening in Leicester and it’s a different one of those post-lockdown opening 45 minutes that hasn’t really come to life. YELLOW CARD 36 min: Another late, hefty challenge goes in, now from Stephens. A clear booking and no complaints from the Brighton man. YELLOW CARD 34 min: Lamptey is in pain again, this time due to a late challenge from Ndidi, who goes into the book. 32 min: Leicester are simply beginning to play with a tad bit more urgency, pressing higher and controlling possession. Brighton still look composed and comfortable, though. 30 min: Vardy is involved for the first time as Chilwell crosses from the left. Leicester’s top scorer can only loop a header towards goal, though, and Ryan claims comfortably. 27 min: The stats reveal that Leicester have yet to record an endeavor on goal. That’s testament to the beginning Brighton have made. They come close again, too, as Connolly races into the box and gets a shot off, which Soyuncu does brilliantly to get a foot on and divert wide. 26 min: A first real attack of any note for the hosts as Gray drives down the right flank and wins a corner. Stephens heads away Maddison’s set piece. 25 min: Lamptey is really back on now, because of the new regulations in place following restart. His cut is patched up, so he is good to keep. SUBS 24 min: Another enforced change for Brighton: Martin Montoya is on for Lamptey. SUBS 23 min: Webster can’t carry on, then. Duffy replaces him. And it’s time for drinks now too. The game has come to an entire halt for various reasons over the last short while, which will probably favour Leicester given the way in which things were going. 20 min: Adam Webster appears to have a concern with his knee and Shane Duffy is readying himself on the bench. Meanwhile, Lamptey went down and is getting some treatment for a cut on his mouth. Several injury concerns for the visitors. 18 min: Mooy takes the set piece and Evans towers above everybody to head clear. Leicester will be relieved to be level having struggled get started here. 17 min: Brighton have already been unfazed by the penalty miss. They’re on the attack again and win a free kick on the proper side of Leicester’s box. A chance for just one of Mooy and Mac Allister to whip the ball in.

