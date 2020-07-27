Leicester should be proud despite missing out on Champions League, says Matt Elliott | Football News



















Former Leicester gamer Matt Elliott shows on their Premier League season and talks about the future of a few of their star gamers

Former Leicester protector Matt Elliott feels they can be proud of their accomplishments this season, despite missing out on a Champions League location.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were 2nd in the Premier League table in February however after getting simply 9 points from their 8 league video games after the reboot, they completed in 5th position and will delight in Europa League football next season.

Although he identifies that will leave the Foxes team with cause for remorse in the short-term, Elliott insists they can still recall on the project with pride.

“The frustration is there that they let a Champions League position slip at such a late stage in the season but that can be tempered by the fact that that is the second-best finish ever for Leicester City in the Premier League,” he informed Sky Sports News.

“It’s challenging to call that a catastrophe. When you take a look at the total photo, it’s been a season of development from Leicester’s perspective.

“Some people may say they fell short but I think there can be a positive outlook in terms of the way the season went as a whole.”

Elliott thinks there are numerous factors regarding why Leicester fell away in the closing phases of the season and which Rodgers will aim to attend to prior to the 2020/21 Premier League season starts on Saturday September 12.

Highlights from Manchester United's win versus Leicester in the Premier League

“There are numerous factors to be taken into the equation,” he included.

“The depth of the team – which Brendan Rodgers himself has actually pointed out – was a concern. It looked a bit threadbare towards completion of the season when crucial gamers were hurt or suspended.

“There was likewise an aspect of the gamers carrying out in addition to they did previously in the season and to continue that throughout the entire project was most likely a bit impractical and it showed to be the case.

“Other groups adjusted to the method they played also, with a various method, which implied Leicester in turn needed to alter theirs which triggered a couple of little issues also.

Leicester employer Brendan Rodgers confesses his gamers are dissatisfied after missing out on the leading 4, however insists they'll gain from the experience

“Leicester lost versus the 4 groups that completed above them, in regards to their private [head-to-head] league video games. They stopped working to beat any of the leading 4 and once again that is something to address.

“Those aspects all culminated in it being a tough end to the season however there is still a great deal of hope and expectation for the brand-new project that is not up until now away.”

