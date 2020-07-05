Leicester mayor ‘was warned that clothing factories had no social distancing but failed to act’

The Mayor of Leicester had been warned that some manufacturing companies were breaching Covid-19 social distancing guidelines 90 days ago, a former minister has claimed.

Sir Peter Soulsby, 71, and his Labour councillors received a letter from politicians in the Conservative Party warning them of the ‘shuttered premises’ in which textile workers were operating in amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Baroness Verma proceeded to claim that it absolutely was an ‘open secret’ that factories were open and were risking the health of their employees and the neighborhood population in Leicester.

The claims come just days after it came to light that clothes workers in Leicester were being paid as low as £3.50 an hour to produce items for some of the UK’s biggest fashion brands including Boohoo and Nasty Gal.

Following the revelations, Home Secretary Priti Patel called the allegations ‘truly appalling’ and vowed to clamp down on modern slavery.

Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby, 71, and his Labour councillors received a letter from politicians in the Conservative Party warning them of textile factories breaching Covid-19 guidelines

Pictured: Workers at the Faiza Fashion factory in Leicester continue to work inspite of the newly reimposed lockdown

Today Baroness Verma, who served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for International Development from 2015 until 2016, told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘It was an open secret that the factories were open. The concerns were about the conditions in which a number of them were operating.’

In an email sent to Labour councillors in Leicester on April 18, Conservative politicians questioned if the party was ensuring that the actions inside factories were being reported to the police and trading standards.

The letter, seen by The Sunday Telegraph, read: ‘We have had a number of people contacting us in fear that factory owners are flouting the law by appearing closed but with employees still working behind shuttered premises.

‘This is not only dangerous to the workers in the factories but also to the families and wider communities at large.’

MailOnline has contacted Leicester City Council for comment.

Earlier today Matt Hancock said Leicester had seen ‘outbreaks in food factories and in clothing factories’ and there were ‘quite some significant concerns’.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge: ‘Well we’ve seen outbreaks in food factories and in clothing factories. There is some quite significant concerns about a number of the employment techniques in some of the clothing factories in Leicester.

‘They are very important problems to deal with, but the number one problem that offering to handle is getting this virus in check.’

The Health Secretary, who today refused to commit to giving NHS workers a pay rise but insisted they must be ‘rewarded’, proceeded to say: ‘We also provide the authority to find a way to turn off a business if it doesn’t follow that guidance. So there is certainly significant enforcement.’

The claims come after it absolutely was revealed that clothes workers in Leicester are being paid as little as £3.50 one hour to produce items for a few of the UK’s biggest fashion brands, an investigation has uncovered.

At a factory named as Jaswal Fashions, where clothes at bound for online giant Boohoo and Nasty Gal, employees are said to work for fewer than half the national minimum wage.

The undercover report by The Sunday Times also found that no additional hygiene or social distancing measures were in place, inspite of the city being in a localised lockdown due to an outbreak of the herpes virus.

In covert footage, the undercover reporter records himself packing garments clearly labelled as ‘Nasty Gal’.

He can also be approached by the factory foreman, who warns: ‘These motherf***ers discover how to exploit people like us. They make profits like hell and pay us in peanuts.’

‘Take me for instance, I’ve been employed by so a long time in this industry, I’ve been here for five years but never can i take a proper pay packet. I’m still only on just over £5 one hour.’

Mahmud Kamani, the CEO of Boohoo and its own subsidiaries Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing, is reported to be worth £1 billion and is set to be awarded a £50m bonus in 2010.

This week manager of Faiza Fashion in Leicester, Asim Ali, told MailOnline that all garments they manufacture are for Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing (PLT), two of the country’s leading online clothing brands.

He said: ‘All our work is for both of these companies and it’s also the same for the other garment manufacturers in Leicester. We do not deal directly using them but get the orders by middle companies who liaise using them.

‘We opened prior to when expected throughout the first lockdown because there clearly was such an escalation in on line clothes shopping. Since then, work has not stopped. We are inundated with orders because so many people are buying online.’

Mr Ali added: ‘In the old days we used to get orders for high-street shops but all of that has stopped. The fashion industry has now changed, you will find constant demands for new lines this means we have to work even harder to make clothes.’

Nasty Gal and Boohoo.com are renowned for affordable fashion, with crop top (left, example) opting for as little as £4 in a sale, and dresses (right, example) as little as £8

At a factory named as Jaswal Fashions, where clothes at bound for on line giant Boohoo and Nasty Gal, employees are said to benefit less than half the national minimum wage without health and safety protections against coronavirus

Mohamed Talati, 55, who runs 21 F.C. Ltd, a cloth cutting company that provides cloth to the factories told MailOnline: ‘The whole industry is quite busy right now because you will find so many orders to complete.

‘Most of these need to do be performed within a week and because the coronavirus pandemic, online clothes shopping has increased, which can be good for us.

‘Factories around here simply cannot afford to close. Many did during the first lockdown but reopened early because there clearly was such a huge demand for clothing.

‘There are merely two organizations keeping the Leicester garment industry going and that is Boohoo and PLT. Without them there wouldn’t be any business. ‘

Boohoo has recently come under fire for allegedly risking the spread of coronavirus in Leicester after claims that factories supplying the internet retailer told staff to come into work during lockdown despite being sick.

North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen raised the alarm about clothes factories in Leicester in January after being approached by whistleblowers in regards to the illegal techniques allegedly utilized in some of the city’s clothing factories.

Last week Priti Patel, your home secretary, asked the National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate modern slavery in Leicester’s clothing factories.

Responding to the investigation, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘These allegations are truly appalling and I commend the Sunday Times and local MP Andrew Bridgen because of their roles in uncovering such abhorrent techniques.

‘I will not tolerate sick criminals forcing innocent people in to slave labour and a life of exploitation.

‘Let this be a warning to those people who are exploiting people in sweatshops like these for their own commercial gain.

‘This is just the beginning. What you do is illegal, it will not be tolerated and we are coming after you.’

A statement from Nasty Gal seen by the Times said the company would investigate the claims, but insisted that Jaswal Fashions was not a ‘direct supplier’.

‘Nasty Gal doesn’t allow any one of its suppliers to pay less than the minimum wage and has a zero-tolerance approach to incidences of modern slavery,’ it said.

‘We have terminated relationships with suppliers where evidence of non-compliance with our strict code of conduct is located.’

MailOnline have contacted Boohoo.com for comment.

The shocking claims come in exactly the same week the Leicester mayor flouted the lockdown to go and see his partner Lesley Summerland, 64, and carry out maintenance on her home throughout April and May.

Neighbours filmed the Labour Mayor at Ms Summerland’s home on a few occasions as he arrived ‘carrying over night bags and shirts.’

Leicester’s fast fashion to die for: Cramped ragtrade workshops in the pariah city where staff on as little as £4 an hour reveal they dare not go homeward if they have Covid symptoms… is this the REAL reason it’s been quarantined?

How do you make money on a £5 party dress, a £6 miniskirt or £3 bikini top if you’re a fashion house or on line retailer?

You ask them to made in Leicester – near St Saviours Road to be precise – where there are around 1,000 clothes factories.

Some are concealed in terraced homes and garages but other companies proudly display the name of the business in bright letters outside.

Among the 35 staff at a particular factory – which supplies the online brand Boohoo – is Imtiaz, who is employed as a packer.

Factories near St Saviours Road in Leicester pay staff as little as £4 an hour so as to make money on low priced clothing supplied to trusted online retailers including Boohoo.

Working from 8am to 9pm, Imtiaz, 39, informs me he is paid only £4 an hour inspite of the minimum wage in Britain for those aged 25 and over being £8.72.

Hence the reason, perhaps, why this corner of the Midlands – locked down again this week due to a spike in cases – has turned into a manufacturing hub for certain cut-price popular brands.

Is there a place beyond your sweatshops of the Far East where garments could be produced more cheaply? Doubtful.

Imtiaz arrived from Gujarat, India, on a tourist visa more than 20 years ago and he has maybe not left the united kingdom since.

He said: ‘Some workers have been feeling unwell but are too scared maybe not to come to act as they might lose their jobs. I had some of the symptoms but did not want to tell the boss simply because they don’t like it if we don’t arrive for work.’

Imtiaz is not alone. A female machinist at still another factory, Faiza Fashion, spoke to the Mail this week and gave a chilling picture of life at these establishments.

The mother of three in her 50s, who we have decided not to name, said: ‘Three weeks hence, I was not feeling well and there have been others who also had flu-like symptoms. But what can you do? We are maybe not rich people and need money to survive.’

She also said they are not provided with face masks or gloves from the factory.

Many will be amazed to learn that Faiza Fashion continues to be open similar to of the clothes factories in Leicester despite the local lockdown.

The company also supplies Boohoo, Britain’s fastest-growing on line fashion retailer, which incidentally during the lockdown advertises its £5 dress as ‘perfect for transitioning from day to play’.

A female machinist at another factory, Faiza Fashion, spoke to the Mail this week and gave a chilling picture of life at these establishments

Government guidelines could wish for non-essential shops to shut but factories are not subject to exactly the same measures so long as they observe social distancing rules and follow protocols, including wearing face masks and the provision of sanitisers.

Our inquiries suggest numerous such establishments are not studying these rules. But, still, they remain open.

Imtiaz, who failed to give his surname, epitomises the demographic that according to Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, has created the ‘perfect storm’ for the herpes virus.

In an interview with LBC this week, the MP said: ‘We’ve got a much bigger Indian subcontinent population in Leicester, it tends to be multi-generational households.

‘So you have young people venturing out, perhaps coming home with no symptoms and grandma and grandad enter hospital.

‘We also provide a garment industry in Leicester that ought to have locked down but has worked for internet retailers throughout.’

The lockdown boundary map surrounding Leicester which includes been enforced after spike in coronavirus cases

Can it be a coincidence that the location at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak is in the eastern side of the town where the majority of the garment factories are situated?

Such clothing organizations have become known locally as ‘dark factories’ echoing the ‘dark Satanic mills’ of William Blake’s famous verse describing the exploitative working practices following the Industrial Revolution.

The conditions are an open secret, or rather, Leicester’s ‘dirty secret’ and were investigated by Channel 4’s Dispatches in 2017.

They found factories making clothes for River Island, New Look, Boohoo and Missguided were paying workers as little as £3 an hour in conditions that fell in short supply of health and safety standards.

And an inquiry by Parliament’s Human Rights Commission 3 years ago found that between a third and three quarters in these factories were paid below minimum wage and were in unsafe surroundings.

Asim Ali, 34, manager of Faiza Fashion which is positioned in lockdown area said: ‘We haven’t had any guidance from the Government or local authority on if we should close or remain open. But to be honest, we lost so much money during the first lockdown that we cannot afford to close’

Most are from minority ethnic groups, with around 33.6 percent born beyond your UK.

Yet not too long ago, Leicester had a regulated textile industry that was a supply of pride in addition to prosperity – enjoying the boast of being the ‘city that clothes the world’.

By the early 2000s orders finished up going to the other side of the entire world. The demand for ‘fast fashion’ – low wages and low prices – reversed this trend. Speed was the USP, which meant sourcing close to home.

Faiza Fashion is just one of many businesses which supplies Boohoo and sister brand PrettyLittleThing, said manager Asim Ali. But it generally does not deal directly with Boohoo or PLT as the work is sub-contracted to them.

The charity Labour Behind the Label has accused Boohoo of a failure to do enough to monitor conditions at factories in Leicester.

The retailer said it would check out the claims but insisted it had ‘followed and adhered to all aspects of [Government] guidance’.

Boohoo was founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane and the company has become worth a lot more than £3billion.

Some retailers have severed ties with suppliers in the region for concern with being accused to making fat profits on the backs of workers like Imtiaz. Several blocks far from Faiza Fashion is Glory Fashion.

The owner Sajid Patel is in the act of renting the premises out and he believes ‘about 80 or 90 per cent’ of clothing factories are open right now and that not all of these were complying with lockdown requirements.

We also tried Cute Girl, which specialises for making clothes for young women.

The boss Richu Uppal, who lives in a £500,000 detached house on the outskirts of Leicester and drives a £20,000 Mercedes A Class, had not been available to be interviewed.

Quiet streets in the centre of Leicester following the introduction of a local lockdown on Monday following a spike in how many coronavirus cases

While the remainder of Britain prepares to reopen, the town of Leicester has become a ghost town as authorities imposed a local lockdown after a spike in how many cornavirus cases

But a family spokesman said: ‘We are open because everybody else is open. We closed for one month after the first lockdown in March but nobody has said factories need to close now.’ He added: ‘There is no clear guidance.’

It’s not just members of the Asian community that work in these factories. Bulgarians also make-up a large proportion of the workforce.

Take Donka, 29, who earns £4 an hour as a packer in a number of garment factories. She too asks us maybe not to reveal her surname as she tells a familiar story.

She said: ‘This is the busiest I’ve ever known it to be. The work is very hard and there is certainly hardly any ventilation inside. Even when folks are unwell they still go to work because they need the money.’

Mick Cheema, who owns an ethical clothing brand in the town called Basic Premier, said: ‘There is really a history of unethical factories in the town. It has been widely reported but there has been no action from central or local government and contains become the norm.’

His views chime with the findings from the report published this week by Labour Behind the Label.

It said a worker told his employer that that he tested positive for Covid-19 but was told to come in anyway and not to tell his colleagues of the test result.

So can it be any wonder that the herpes virus is soaring in this once proud city?

It is actually impossible to believe how this – and other abuses highlighted today – might be happening in 21st century Britain.